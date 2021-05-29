FLORENCE — The Florence Falcons are once again state softball champions.
Florence captured its 11th State B-C title with a 10-4 win over rival Mission-Arlee-Charlo on Saturday at Florence High School. It's their first championship since 2018 and the first for head coach Maurice Craun, a former Florence assistant.
MAC posted its best finish in program history by taking second place, while Columbus-Absarokee-Park City placed third to earn its first state trophy since 2013.
This story will be updated.
Florence 10, Mission-Arlee-Charlo 4
Florence blew open the title tilt with a six-run fourth inning, scoring all six runs on five consecutive hits with two outs to turn a 3-2 deficit into an 8-3 lead.
Autumn Sutton came up clutch as a freshman, starting the scoring in the fourth with an RBI single to keept alive the inning for the top of the order to come up. Leadoff hitter Kasidy Yeoman followed with a two-run triple, Jaidyn Larson collected an RBI double, Kolbi Wood added another RBI double and Kylie Kovatch tacked on an RBI single.
That flurry led to MAC replacing starting pitcher Liev Smith with Kooper Page, who has been the team's ace all season but was dealing with a shoulder strain this week. Page pitched one relief outing Friday and started the loser-takes-third game Saturday to help MAC make it to the title game.
Florence pushed its lead to 10-3 in the sixth inning when Larson and Wood scored on an error. That was 10 straight runs for the Falcons after they had fallen into a 3-0 hole when MAC freshman Izzy Evans collected an RBI double in the first inning and an error in the third led to Jerny Crawford and Hayleigh Smith scoring.
Florence junior pitcher Kylie Kovatch didn't allow a run after that until a sacrifice fly in the seventh inning. She pitched four complete games at the three-day tournament, throwing every pitch for the Falcons.
MAC’s second-place finish was the best in school history. It was the Bulldogs’ first-ever trip to the championship game, and it came in Shane Reum’s first full year coaching the team after the 2020 season was canceled because of the pandemic.
“We’re excited about bringing home second,” he said. “First would’ve been nice, but super proud of these girls because they never quit, had a lot of heart, kept fighting.”
The expectations are already there for the Bulldogs to be back at state competing for a title next year. They lose only one player to graduation, shortstop and pitcher Liev Smith, who took on a huge pitching load at state with Page limited.
“Liev’s going to be tough to replace because she’s a great leader, a great role model. You never get a better leader than her,” Reum said. “We’re going to go back, and we’re going to grow this summer and we’re going to get a lot of playing in. I’m excited about next year.”
Mission-Arlee-Charlo 13, Columbus-Absarokee-Park City 2, loser-takes-third
Mission-Arlee-Charlo exploded for eight runs in the third inning on its way to a 13-2 win in five innings against Columbus-Absarokee-Park City in the loser-takes-third game.
MAC sophomore Jerny Crawford hit a three-run home run in the third inning as the Bulldogs sent 13 batters to the plate. Sophomore Kooper Page had an RBI walk that inning, Rheid Crawford collected an RBI sacrifice fly, Payton Smith had a two-run double and Kate Young added an RBI fielder’s choice.
Freshman Izzy Evans clubbed a two-run shot in the first inning as the Bulldogs took a 2-0 lead they never relinquished. She added an RBI sacrifice fly in the fifth, scored on a throw trying to catch another runner off base and Bennan Anderson tacked on an RBI single as MAC put up three runs to end the game by the 10-run rule.
Page made her starting debut in the circle at the state tournament. The ace pitcher made only other previous appearance at state, a relief outing Friday, because of a shoulder strain. She allowed five hits, two runs and struck out three in five innings.
Mikayla Harper and Rhanda Vindiola had RBI singles for Columbus-Absarokee-Park City, which earned its first state trophy since 2013, when it also finished third. The Renegades had to win two loser-out games Friday to make the final day after they lost to MAC, 6-5, in an undefeated semifinal.
“That’s a hard battle to overcome, so to even get to the last day of the tournament, that’s something to be really proud about,” Renegades coach Justine Pearsall said. “I know the girls are especially happy to have their names on a trophy. They haven’t had that in a really long time, so it’s good to have that kind of recognition that’ll be a lasting recognition for years to come.”
The Renegades will lose five seniors to graduation but hope this is the start of more state trophies to come.
“I think it’s huge to get our young players some good quality innings on varsity,” Pearsall said. “That’s going to help prepare us for the future. I feel like we built a strong foundation for the program with our success this year.”
