ANACONDA — First she did it with her bat Friday. Then she did it with her arm.

And now, as the Conrad-Choteau team and boosters, kept repeating with unbridled joy as sprinkles engulfed the Charlotte Yeoman Complex, Maggie Bender has the CowDawgs "one game from the 'ship!"

A few hours after hitting two home runs in a 13-6 win over Thompson Falls, Bender allowed just two hits as Conrad-Choteau blanked Huntley Project 10-0 in the unbeaten semifinal of the Class B-C state softball tournament.

The CowDawgs will await the winner of two-time defending state runner-up Mission-Arlee-Charlo and Huntley Project at 11 a.m. Saturday with two shots at their first crown since 2016. MAC defeated Columbus-Absarokee-Park City 15-5 in the fourth-place game late Friday.

By then, the Conrad-Choteau squad was back at the team hotel continuing a celebration seven years in the making.

"I remember telling my dad in eighth grade that, it doesn't matter what year, I want to take my team to the championship at state," Bender said. "It was definitely a team effort and we did great. I don't really have any other words to say other than, like, great, amazing, phenomenal. I'm just so proud of everyone."

Said CowDawgs coach Tyson Anderson: "I don't think many people had us penciled into this position but we're sure dang proud to be here."

They got there by routing a youthful Huntley Project squad that earlier in the day had won for the second time in the tournament, matching the Red Devils' victory total for the entire 2022 season.

Huntley Project fended off two-time defending state champion Florence-Carlton 9-8 in the resumption of Thursday's delayed game and then crushed Manhattan 10-0 in five innings before succumbing to Conrad-Choteau.

The CowDawgs led 2-0 after four innings and endured two delays — first moving to a new field due to a broken second base and then 30 minutes for lightning — during their eight-run fifth inning that ended it. They'd scored three runs before the delays and won it on a bases-loaded single by Evangeline Denzer that scored Kaitlyn Gochenour.

"Going into the season we had pretty high expectations for ourselves and we thought we could be at this point," Anderson said. "We're just playing our best ball now, and it's a great feeling.

"These girls just love each other. It's pretty awesome to watch. They don't care who gets it done. They love to watch each others' success."

For Bender, it was win No. 3 for the tournament, and second on the day. Tired? Naw.

"Adrenaline keeps me going, and the excitement of the girls definitely," she said, adding with a laugh: "I don't feel tired at all. I feel like I could play another four games."

Meanwhile, the Red Devils aren't done.

"The girls have put in so much work in the offseason and we've just talked about getting to this competitive level of greatness," said first-year HP coach Tylee McMaster, nee Oxendahl when she last played for the Red Devils in 2015 and later MSU Billings.

"I'm just really proud of the girls for trusting all three of us coaches and working hard for each other and just having that rally mindset."

Mission-Arlee-Charlo 15, Columbus-Absarokee-Park City 5

Jerny Crawford homered, doubled twice and scored three runs as the Bulldogs overwhelmed the Renegades.

MAC jumped to a 2-0 lead after one inning and made it 10-1 after three. Stillwater scored a one in the third inning to avoid the 10-run rule.

Crawford's twin sister, Rheid, tripled, doubled singled and scored four times. Hayleigh Smith also homered and tripled for MAC, which had six consecutive singles in the third inning.

Natalie Gairrett homered for Stillwater.

Huntley Project 10, Manhattan 0

Junior Heeley Taylor tossed the four-hit shutout and went 3 for 3 at the plate with three runs scored for the Red Devils, who led 4-0 after three innings and then put it away with a six-run fourth.

Keely Ban also was 3 for 3, and Mykel Schmitz and Lily Zimmer, one of the two seniors, belted homers for Huntley Project, which won a state title in 2019 and would've been a favorite in the 2020 COVID-halted season before tailing off.

"To continue having the same energy from the first game to the last game we've played is something we've been really on because it's something our girls have focused on," McMaster said. "The things they can control is their attitude and their hard work, and that's what comes in when they come on the field and their expectations to be the best they can be."

Conrad-Choteau 13, Thompson Falls 6

Bender hits cleanup, and she did just that by going 3 for 4 with two homers and scored four runs as the CowDawgs continued their offensive assault in a bid for their first state title since 2016.

Zoey Pogreba also flexed her muscles, going 4 for 4 with a grand slam.

Tessa Brownell did her part at the plate, too, going 3 for 5 and scoring three runs out of the No. 2 slot in the batting order.

Bender's second-inning slam made it 6-0 and her solo shot in the seventh capped the scoring.

"Like I said yesterday, it's amazing — just great — and I love the team behind me," Bender said. "They're really playing hard and doing great things."

Thompson Falls, which topped tournament co-favorite Mission-Arlee-Charlo on Thursday, scored four runs on five hits in the fifth inning to make it interesting after Bender had tossed blanks over the first four. Sarah Koskel's two-run double was the key hit.

Teagan Saner was 4 for 4 with a walk from the leadoff spot for the BlueHawks, who are making their first appearance at state since winning the title in 2010.

Huntley Project 9, Florence-Carlton 8

The Red Devils took advantage of wet conditions Thursday afternoon, scoring four runs in the top of the first inning before the game was called.

HP added one more run to the inning Friday and took a 9-2 lead into the seventh inning, where the Falcons showed just how reluctant they were to let go of their reign.

Ban scored three runs, all after receiving walks, for the Red Devils. Zimmer was 2 for 4 in the fourth slot.

Florence-Carlton sent 12 hitters to the plate in the seventh inning, stroking four doubles and leaving the bases loaded.

"It was nice to get part of an inning in yesterday," McMaster said of the four-run jump start in wet conditions.

Gloria Caulker went 4 for 5 with a homer and a double — including two hits in the seventh — and Ava Philbrick was 3 for 5 for Florence-Carlton.

Mission-Arlee-Charlo 12, Manhattan 0

Jerny Crawford went 3 for 3 and scored three times, and Izzy Evans tossed a four-hit shutout as the Bulldogs cruised past the Tigers in a five-inning affair to advance to the fourth-place game.

Gabby Smith was 2 for 3 with two runs scored for MAC, which jumped to a 3-0 lead after an inning and closed it out with a five-run fifth. Hayleigh Smith also scored twice for the Bulldogs.

Emma Kabalin had two hits in Manhattan's season finale.

Columbus-Absarokee-Park City 8, Thompson Falls 7

Bailee Lovell went 3 for 4 with two runs scored, Sammie Howell was 2 for 3 with three runs and the Renegades rallied with four runs in the sixth inning to eliminate the BlueHawks and advance to the fourth-place game.

Thanks to a three-run homer by Gabi Hannum, Thompson Falls jumped to a 5-2 lead after one inning. And it was 7-3 entering the sixth, when Stillwater opened with five consecutive hits, capped by a Lowell double to plate two runners.

Olivia Harnett was 2 for 3 with two runs scored for the BlueHawks and Cheyla Irvine also was 2-for-3.

Manhattan 6, Columbus-Absarokee-Park City 4

In the fourth surprise of the opening round, the Tigers scored five times and sent 11 batters to the plate in the sixth inning to rally past Stillwater in another resumption of Thursday's delay.

Stillwater entered the morning up 1-0 after four wet-ball walks to open the game Thursday and added another run amid sprinkles Friday morning for a 2-0 lead after one. The Cougars led 4-1 entering the sixth.

Morgan Pavlik's homer put Manhattan on the board leading off the fifth and the Tigers strung together four singles and a walk in taking over in the sixth.

Mission-Arlee-Charlo 5, Shepherd 4

Haylee Smith scored the walk-off winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning on a fielder's choice as the two-time defending state runners-up Bulldogs stayed alive by rallying in a loser-out game.

Smith led off the seventh with a single and scored after a sacrifice bunt and two intentional walks.

Shepherd led 3-0 in the first on a solo home run by Brooklyn Fulton and a two-run homer by Wilhelmina Wenz. The Fillies were up 4-0 in the third.

MAC's turnaround began with a solo homer by Jerny Crawford to lead off the fourth. The Bulldogs added two more runs in the inning on a double by Gabby Smith and tied it in the sixth with the help of an error.

MAC meets Manhattan in a loser-out afternoon game.

Columbus-Absarokee-Park City 5, Florence-Carlton 2

The Renegades jumped to a 2-0 lead and rode the pitching of Brylee Lowell and Hannah Kimble in eliminating the two-time defending state champions.

Sammie Howell had two hits, a walk and scored twice for Stillwater. Lowell and Kimble combined on a seven-hitter.

Florence-Calrton scored in the first and second but couldn't push a run across thereafter.

Stillwater faces Thompson Falls in an afternoon loser-out game.