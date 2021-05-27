FLORENCE — Florence is used to making history at state softball tournaments.
The 10-time state champions made a different kind of history on Thursday. The Falcons hosted their first-ever state tournament game, and it came on their recently completed field with a gorgeous backdrop of the Sapphire Mountains.
Not only are the Falcons hosting state, but they look like true title contenders. That may not have been the case last year when the younger version of this team was supposed to host before the pandemic washed out what would’ve been Maurice Craun’s first year as head coach.
“To be able to be here and be a contender and have a full season and be able to play after not playing year, this means the world,” he said.
Florence showed yet again how good it is when it opened the tournament with a 12-5 win over Shepherd. The first day of games also featured two one-run games, including a walk-off grand slam, and a run-rule victory on the field decorated with a “Lady Falcon Fastpitch” banner in center field that’s bookended by their 10 state championship banners, five on each side.
Florence had held its first postseason tournament on the new field last week when it hosted the Western B-C divisional tournament. The Falcons won the divisional title game on a walk-off hit in extra innings to complete a 3-0 run at the tournament to capture a No. 1 seed for state.
“Getting to play in front of our fans, our family, our fans, that just makes it that much more exciting,” Florence junior pitcher Kylie Kovatch said. “I think it’s cool that this is something that brings the community together.”
The renovated field played a role in Florence getting the nod to host state in 2020. The new stadium had been finished in April 2019.
The seeds of the field renovation came during the Lolo Peak fall 2017 fire season that forced evacuations in the town south of Missoula. Firefighters camped on the field, leading to the grass having to be re-seeded. When the field wasn’t playable by the spring 2018 season, the Falcons played at a public park, which is being used as Field No. 2 on Friday.
With the high school field unoccupied in 2018, the community put into action the idea of remodeling the stadium. The grassroots effort included fundraisers, grant applications, and free or discounted construction material and labor to redo the field, rebuild the dugouts and add bleachers behind home plate, down the baselines and in the outfield.
“To be able to play on a good field against good teams, that’s what this is all about,” Craun said. “The effort put into these fields is amazing, and to showcase all the hard work is awesome.”
Mission-Arlee-Charlo 7, Huntley Project 6
Mission-Arlee-Charlo freshman Izzy Evans needed only one pitch to create a frenzy.
She hit a walk-off grand slam to send the Bulldogs to a 7-6 win over Huntley Project in their first-round game at the state tournament.
It was Evans’ seventh home run of the season and her first career walk-off home run. That blast to left field sent MAC into an undefeated semifinal game.
“It feels pretty good,” she said. “My teammates were screaming and jumping all over me. I was so excited. The feeling is unlike anything I’ve experienced before.”
To set up the heroics, MAC’s Jerny Crawford started the inning with an infield single, Liev Smith followed with a single and Haleigh Smith drew a walk to load the bases. Evans then smacked the first pitch she saw, changeup from pitcher Camden Susott, who pitched the whole game.
The Bulldogs needed to rally in the final frame to avoid the loser-out bracket after giving up three runs to Huntley Project in the top of the seventh. They had rallied once by scoring one run in the fourth and two in the sixth to tie the game at 3-3 after giving up three runs in the fourth to fall in a 3-0 hole.
Liev Smith pitched all seven innings for MAC as ace pitcher Kooper Page was resting with a shoulder strain, head coach Shane Reum said.
“These girls have no quit in them,” he said. “They’re full of heart and energy. When our backs are against the wall, this team will fight and fight and fight. There’s no quit in these girls. I’m proud of them.”
MAC will face Columbus-Absarokee-Park City in an undefeated semifinal at 10 a.m. Friday at Florence High School. Huntley Project will play Ennis in a loser-out game at noon Friday at Florence High School.
Columbus-Absarokee-Park City 2, Ennis 1
Columbus-Absarokee-Park City kicked off the first day of the state tournament by rallying late for a 2-1 win over Ennis in its first appearance at the state tournament since 2016.
"This first game is always the hardest one no matter who you’re playing because you’ve got some nerves built up and you’re not real sure what you’re going to look like on the field. You can only hope you’re bringing your best game," Renegades coach Justine Pearsall said. "So, to get this one out of the way feels really good and we’re ready to hopefully get another win. We’re super excited to be here, but we’re hungry just not to be here but to do well here."
Junior Izzy Adams gave the Renegades a 2-1 lead in the sixth inning with a one-out, bases-loaded bloop single into shallow right field against a drawn-in infield, driving in Sammie Howell. Adam's clutch hit came one at-bat after senior Makayla Harper battled off pitch after pitch before getting hit by a pitch to load the bases.
Harper had tied the game at 1-1 in the third inning when she clubbed a one-out solo home run to center field on a 2-0 pitch. It was one of seven hits given up by Ennis pitcher Addison Retherford, who pitched all six innings.
Renegades pitcher Hannah Kimble tossed seven innings of six-hit ball. The one run she gave up came when freshman Megan Knack launched a two-out home run to right-center field in the second inning. Her defense came up clutch behind her, highlighted by shortstop Sawyer Wiggs turning an assisted lineout double play to end the game with the potential tying run on first base.
"What we have is great defense and great hitting," Pearsall said. "Today, we had to have great defense because our hitting didn’t come around at all, so the fact is they pitched really well and played great defense in this game. The great thing is we played in a lot of close games this year like that. In most of them, we’ve come out on top, so they know what it takes."
Florence 12, Shepherd 5
It took Florence a little while to get going, but the host team rolled to a 12-5 win over Shepherd in the first round to make it into Friday's undefated semifinals.
MacKenzie Little led the Falcons with four RBIs, including a two-run triple in their five-run sixth inning as they turned a 7-5 advantage into the final 12-7 margin. Kylie Kovatch clubbed a three-run home run as part of a four-run third inning that put the Falcons up 6-3 and gave them the lead for good.
“I really thought we’d hit better earlier in the day,” Florence coach Maurice Craun said. “I felt that we would be able to control the game with our bats because we’ve been doing really well. We didn’t do as good as I thought we would, but we came through at the end.”
Kovatch also led Florence on the mound as she struck out 10 batters while scattering 10 hits over seven innings. She pitched three scoreless frames to end the game as she settled in the more times she went through the order.
Little added a two-run single. Kasidy Yeoman had a solo home run and two doubles. Jaidyn Larson and Jayden Hendricksen each added an RBI.
Olivia Murray had a two-run double that gave Shepherd a 3-2 lead in the third inning. Aubrey Allison had an RBI double and Haileigh Davis had an RBI single in the fourth to cut Florence’s lead to 6-5.
“It looks like everybody is on their ‘A’ game,” Craun said. “Everybody believes they’re here to win the state championship. Every team I’ve been around thinks they have the opportunity. It’s the team that stays together and plays together will have the best shot to win it.”
Florence will face Cut Bank-Valier in an undefeated semifinal at 10 a.m. Friday at Florence Community Park. Shepherd and Manhattan will play in a loser-out game at noon Friday at Florence Community Park.
Cut Bank-Valier 13, Manhattan 3
Cut Bank-Valier used a seven-run fourth inning on its way to 13-3 win over Manhattan in five innings for the lone run-rule victory on the first day of the tournament
Sienna SpottedBear provided the biggest hit with a three-run home run in the fourth inning as the Wolves built a 12-3 lead. She ended the game with a walk-off single in the fifth inning as they reached a 10-run lead in the fifth inning or later, automatically stopping the game.
Cut Bank-Valier freshman pitcher Makenna Burke limited Manhattan to three hits over five innings.
“The girls played tough,” Cut Bank-Valier coach Mike Pyette said. “Our bats came alive. I thought their’s would have more, but Makenna pitched a great game.
