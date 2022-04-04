EAST HELENA — The Stevensville Yellowjackets picked up their first victory of the young season on Monday night, spoiling East Helena’s debut at the varsity level with a 27-6 run-rule shortened win.
Leading up to and even during the first inning, it looked as if the game might not be played. Strong winds and a rain/hail mixture delayed the contest three batters into the opening frame for approximately 15 minutes before the clouds parted and play resumed.
Stevensville grabbed an early 1-0 prior to the delay as sideways rain made it difficult for East Helena pitcher Belle Surginer to grip the softball. Once the sun came out (albeit briefly), Surginer sat down four of the next five Yellowjacket hitters via strikeouts as her team rallied to take the lead.
Hannah Smith put the Vigilantes in front with a run-scoring infield hit in the second inning, one frame before Surginer stamped her name in the record books by sending East Helena’s first-ever varsity-level home run over the right field fence.
“There were some really big positives,” East Helena head coach Megan Surginer said of her team’s first varsity contest. “I think our hitting was our strong point. On defense, we definitely have to go back to work, but I think we’ll see major improvements on that.”
That solo jack put East Helena up 4-2, and the Vigilantes would add another run to lead 5-2 after three innings.
That is when things began to go sideways for the Vigilantes.
As a roughly 30-minute window of good weather opened, the Yellowjackets finally got the bats going in the fourth. Lilly Brushia plated a run with a single, drawing Stevensville to within a run. With two runners on, Sophie Berning doubled into the outfield, clearing the bases and putting the Yellowjackets ahead 6-5.
Lilly Newsom and Claire Moody kept the line moving with run-scoring knocks, building a three-run advantage for Stevensville. The big play of what turned into a 15-run fourth inning for the Yellowjackets was a bunt down the third base line that scored three runs.
Hailey Thomas got a bunt down, and with the help of an East Helena throwing error, not only scored the two runs on the bases, but came around to score herself, putting the visitors up 12-5.
By the time East Helena was able to stop the bleeding in the fourth inning, Stevensville had taken a commanding 17-5 lead.
“We definitely need to work on bunt coverage,” Megan said. “We showed some weaknesses that we have and we just have to go back to work tomorrow and really work on that.”
Stevensville head coach Keith Berning applauded the perseverance of his team in the face of a three-run deficit entering the fourth inning and some of the worst weather he said that he has ever coached or played in.
Berning said he did believe his team got used to the weather as the game progressed, helping the Yellowjacket score 25 times in the game’s final two innings.
At times during Monday’s game, East Helena struggled mightily to field the ball and make and secure throws. Multiple times balls were under or overthrown to bases, and on several occasions, outfielders had base hits trickle under their gloves, giving the batter extra bases.
Some of that can be attributed to the weather but also to the growing pains that come with being a first-year varsity program.
“It’s hard to pitch in this weather,” Megan said. “When there’s errors that compound that, it’s hard to come back from that.”
East Helena will now travel to Dillon on Friday.
