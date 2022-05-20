GREAT FALLS – The Stillwater Cougars and Shepherd Fillies emerged from a long day of weather-delayed softball Friday to qualify for the semifinals of the North-East B-C tournament at Multi-Sports Complex.

Top-seeded Stillwater, a cooperative from Columbus, Park City and Absarokee, won its only game of the day, 3-1 over Conrad-Choteau. Shepherd advanced by drubbing Great Falls Central 14-2, then edging Cut Bank 4-1.

Also Friday in action delayed more than two hours by rain, sleet and snow, Cut Bank blanked Huntley Project 10-0 and Conrad-Choteau outlasted Glasgow 2-1.

In that contest, Conrad-Choteau lefthander Maggie Bender was one out away from a shutout before the Scotties scored on a two-out infield single in the seventh inning. The Cowgirls won in the bottom of the seventh on a leadoff double by Ashlee Stokes and a game-winning single by Presley Naylor.

In action Saturday, Cut Bank Bank faces Glasgow at 9, the same time Conrad-Choteau meets Huntley Project.

At 11, Stillwater faces Shepherd in the first undefeated game.

The 9 a.m. winners square off at 11, then the first championship contest is set for 1 p.m. The title contest will be played at 3, with an if-necessary game to follow.

The top four teams from North-East BC qualify for the State Tournament next week in Lewistown.

