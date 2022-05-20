GREAT FALLS – The Stillwater Cougars and Shepherd Fillies emerged from a long day of weather-delayed softball Friday to qualify for the semifinals of the North-East B-C tournament at Multi-Sports Complex.
Top-seeded Stillwater, a cooperative from Columbus, Park City and Absarokee, won its only game of the day, 3-1 over Conrad-Choteau. Shepherd advanced by drubbing Great Falls Central 14-2, then edging Cut Bank 4-1.
Also Friday in action delayed more than two hours by rain, sleet and snow, Cut Bank blanked Huntley Project 10-0 and Conrad-Choteau outlasted Glasgow 2-1.
In that contest, Conrad-Choteau lefthander Maggie Bender was one out away from a shutout before the Scotties scored on a two-out infield single in the seventh inning. The Cowgirls won in the bottom of the seventh on a leadoff double by Ashlee Stokes and a game-winning single by Presley Naylor.
In action Saturday, Cut Bank Bank faces Glasgow at 9, the same time Conrad-Choteau meets Huntley Project.
At 11, Stillwater faces Shepherd in the first undefeated game.
The 9 a.m. winners square off at 11, then the first championship contest is set for 1 p.m. The title contest will be played at 3, with an if-necessary game to follow.
The top four teams from North-East BC qualify for the State Tournament next week in Lewistown.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.