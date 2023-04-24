MISSOULA — Big Sky and Sentinel will each bring a winning record into their Missoula crosstown showdown for the first time since April 17, 2018, when they square off this week.

The Spartans have owned high school softball in the Garden City for the past several seasons, but the Eagles are on the rise under third-year coach Trevor Subith. Big Sky will be seeking its first victory over Sentinel since May 4, 2017, when the first pitch is thrown 5 p.m. Tuesday at Sentinel High School.

"At the start of the year, I didn't think any game was going to be too big for this group, and they've proven that," Subith said. "A lot of these girls were in situations that they weren't supposed to win in other sports in crosstown, and they did, so this moment is not going to be too big. They're going to relish it."

The Eagles are off to a promising start at 5-2 overall and 3-1 in the Western AA. It's their best seven-game start since 2016, when they began 6-1 on their way to finishing 20-4. That's their most recent season with a winning record.

Big Sky comes into the contest riding a three-game wining streak, which is tied for its longest victory stretch under Subith. A win Tuesday will give the Eagles their first four-game wining streak since April 25-May 4, 2017.

"I think we've hit the ball as good as I've ever seen in my 22 years of high school coaching, baseball or softball," Subith said. "Our offense is firing on all cylinders, which is so fun and nice to see.

"It's one through nine; there's not an easy out in our lineup right now. As an opposing coach, it's difficult to deal with because anybody can hurt you."

Snapping the skid against Sentinel would be a similar feat to what happened in the Queen City on Saturday. Helena High ended a seven-year losing streak to crosstown rival Helena Capital.

Beating Sentinel won't be a simple task. The senior-heavy Spartans are 6-2 overall and 4-2 in the Western AA under first-year head coach Wade Sellers.

"They have an experienced lineup," Subith said. "I assume we're going to see two of their three pitchers. If you can keep them off balance and make them play from behind, that's when you have a better opportunity to beat them. If you let them get out and coast, it'll be easy for them.

"How dirty, how grimy can we make this game is our goal. Make it uncomfortable. That's our plan for them. It's kind of been our mentality over the last week."

The strong start for the Spartans is a continuation of their recent dominance in Missoula. They qualified for the state tournament all five seasons under former coach Dustin Delridge, placing second once and third once.

Sentinel has outscored its opponents 120-43 through eight games this season, while the Eagles' margin is 92-43 in seven games. The Spartans have outscored Big Sky 125-11 during their nine-game winning streak in the series, including 67-7 in the five games since Subith took over.

"Year 1, we had no chance, things would've had to go extremely right because we were very young," Subith said of facing Sentinel. "Last year, I thought we had the opportunities to be in those games but didn't get the big hits.

"This year, they're strong with seniors, so it's still a challenge. It's not just because we're good that we can show up and we're going to go through the motions and win. We have to play a really good game."

Both team have already gotten a small taste of crosstown action by facing Missoula Hellgate. The Spartans won 18-0 and 27-0 in the season-opening doubleheader, while the Eagles won 32-3 in their most recent game Thursday.

Big Sky's second game against Hellgate will be May 9 at home. The Eagles will then play Sentinel for the second time May 11 at home in the second-to-last week of the regular season.

Subith has set high goals for this year's team, namely making it to the third and final day of the state tournament. Big Sky's trip to state last season was its first since 2017.

"We don't put any more pressure on our kids," Subith said of crosstown games. "They know it's bragging rights. They know those girls. They understand what's on the line.

"It's another game to gauge where we're at. We expect to play the same no matter what team is on the other jersey. We're looking toward the end of the year and being one of seven teams that can win the whole thing."

Frenchtown tournament

The Frenchtown Broncs will host the second-annual Bette Paskey Memorial Softball Tournament on Friday and Saturday.

Among the premier matchups, defending State A champion Frenchtown (5-1) will play two-time defending State B-C runner-up Mission-Arlee-Charlo (9-0) at 12:30 p.m. Friday. MAC will later face Class A Columbia Falls, a state qualifier last year, at 4 p.m. Friday.

On Saturday, two-time defending State B-C champion Florence (9-0) will face Class A Polson (8-0), which has won a state trophy in all three seasons under head coach Jami Hanson. First pitch is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.

Teams from all three classifications will be at the event. There will be 15 games each day, with the earliest games starting at 9:45 a.m. and the latest games beginning at 7 p.m.

Games will have a time limit of 1 hour, 45 minutes, except for the one conference game between Frenchtown and Butte Central. Run-rule victories are 15 after three innings and 10 after five innings.

Western Top 10 meet

The 23rd Russ Pilcher Western Montana Top 10 track and field meet will take place Tuesday at Big Sky High School.

Each event will showcase 10 western Montana athletes who own the top times, heights or distances regardless of classification. Competitors this year will come from 37 teams, ranging from Darby to Columbia Falls and from Noxon to Ennis.

Field events are scheduled to start at 3:45 p.m. Track events are slated to begin at 4 p.m.