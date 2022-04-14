MISSOULA — Amy Taylor was ready to be an integral part of Missoula Sentinel’s pitching staff.
Then the senior’s pitching arm swelled up during the second week of practices, leading her to visit the hospital. The diagnosis was venous thoracic outlet syndrome, which is a compression of blood vessels or nerves in the shoulder and neck.
Taylor was no longer able to throw in a pitching motion, but she able to throw overhand without much irritation, so she’s been playing in left field. She still has to keep an eye on how she’s feeling, does physical therapy and wears a compression sleeve while playing.
Even without Taylor in the circle, she’s making a large contribution at the plate, ranking sixth in the state regardless of classification for batting average entering Thursday’s game, according to MaxPreps. She and the Spartans raked at the plate as they increased their Western AA-leading scoring average with a 20-1 win over Hellgate to improve to 5-3 overall, 3-0 in conference play.
“I’ve been working a lot harder this year because I’m going to play in college,” said Taylor, who is heading to Olympic College. “I think it’s the mental part that’s clicking. Just knowing that I don’t really have to impress anybody because I’m already committed somewhere. It can just be fun. The past three years, you’re in your head as a younger player.”
Taylor came into Thursday leading Sentinel in batting average (.609), hits (14), RBIs (11) and runs (11). She added two hits, a walk and three runs scored in the victory.
Senior shortstop Kodi Fraser, an all-state player last season, went 5 for 5 with four singles, a triple, two RBIs and one run scored. She had entered the game 12th in the Western AA with a .409 batting average, which is lower than she would like, but she’s been bringing it up recently.
“At first, I wasn’t seeing the ball completely,” she said. “I ended up getting a new prescription for contacts. I think it was a week ago, so I don’t know if that’s part of it, but I wasn’t seeing the ball too well before. I was struggling a little bit at the beginning. I feel like I just needed to ease into it.”
Fraser is heading on to play at Columbia Basin College. So too is senior first baseman Cassidy Schweitzer, who had a team-high five RBIs in the victory, including a three-run home run in the first inning as the Spartans scored nine runs and didn’t record an out until their 11th batter of the frame.
Schweitzer’s five RBIs doubled her output through the first six games, and her second home run of the year put her in a three-way tie for first on the team. She came into the day hitting .176 and has been trying to improve that each game.
“I wasn’t hitting very well at the beginning of the season and had to get the rust off,” she said. “The past couple games, I’ve been getting back into it, which feels really good. I had to set it in my mind that I wanted to hit. Beginning of the season, there’s some nerves the first games. Getting to play with my team again and getting back on the field, you get less nervous and are able to settle in and get back in a routine.”
It’s not just those three seniors who are producing. The Spartans are averaging 11 runs per game, which leads the conference. They were putting up 9.7 runs per game entering Thursday, which ranked fourth in Class AA, and were hitting .407 as a team, which was second in Class AA.
Sophomore Kennedy Dypwick went into the game ranked third in the Western AA with a .526 batting average. Junior Emma Ries, an all-conference honorable mention last spring, was fourth with a .522 batting average. Junior Haley Wolsky, an all-state player last year, clubbed a three-run home run in the six-run second inning against Hellgate.
Sentinel pitcher Rylee Crane limited the Knights to two hits over five innings while striking out seven. Hellgate’s lone run came on Maddy Petrino’s solo home run in the fifth. The Knights dropped to 0-7 overall.
