MISSOULA — There was a time, several months ago, when Makennah Hewitt wondered if her sophomore season would be her last hurrah as a high school softball player.
What a cruel fate it would have been for a girl who loves being out on the diamond with her Missoula Big Sky teammates. The wins are great and all, but really it's the joy of playing that Hewitt missed dearly in 2020 when the whole campaign was called off because of COVID-19.
"Then as we got closer to softball season this year and we hadn't heard anything about open gyms and if we were going to play, you really started to worry," said Hewitt, who had a two-RBI single in the Eagles' 12-1 win at Hellgate in five innings Tuesday.
"I was thinking, 'Wow, my sophomore year was my last year playing.' That's kind of sad. So I was super stoked when we started. I was just ready to get on the field."
Tuesday's crosstown game was a battle of young teams. From the onset, it was clear that Big Sky's young bunch, which includes five freshmen in the starting lineup, has been quicker to adjust to the ferocity of varsity competition.
"Obviously it starts on the mound with Liberty (Rogers) and she did a heck of a job throwing strikes and putting the ball in play today," Big Sky coach Trevor Subith said. "We preach that — make them put the ball in play, throw strikes and good things tend to happen.
"Offensively we weren't great today, but we were good on the mound and making plays."
You might make the argument that Big Sky has the newcomer of the year in freshman catcher Grace Hood. The Missoulian's Athlete of the Week hits in the No. 3 spot for the Eagles, and she ripped Hellgate for three hits Tuesday, including a double and three RBIs as her team improved to 2-6.
"Softball is my main sport, and I've been having a lot of fun just being able to play," said Hood, who has been playing club ball since the age of 10. "We're able to compete with teams that do have older girls, so it's pretty cool. Most of us think that even if we lose, we still are feeling like we can compete."
Big Sky jumped on Hellgate in the top of the first inning, scoring five runs on three hits. Knights pitcher Delaney Laird struggled with her control, walking three and hitting a batter. The Knights struggled executing defensively on balls hit to the left side of the infield.
Big Sky's hitting was also a factor in its fast start. Ava McPhillips had an infield single to give the team runners on first and second, and after Hood drew a walk, Hewitt hit a seeing-eye single between third base and shortstop that scored two and set the tone in the top of the first.
Six Big Sky players recorded a hit in the game. Joining Hood, Hewitt and McPhillips were Rogers, Sadie Nei and Kaysen Brown.
Hellgate managed three hits against Rogers, including an RBI single by Faith Soden in the third frame. Jenna James and Shay Huber also had a single.
