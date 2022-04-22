FRENCHTOWN — The name Morgan Ray is revered in softball in Montana.
Yet, Frenchtown coach Eli Field isn’t shy to compare all-state senior pitcher Sadie Smith to Ray, who led the Broncs to three state titles, was a three-time Montana Gatorade player of the year and went on to pitch at Ohio State. Whereas Ray overwhelmed batters with blazing speed, Smith does her damage with the spin and movement of her off-speed pitches.
She embraces the mental side of pitching, which isn’t a shock given that Smith is a 4.0 student who’s going into the pre-med field with her sights currently set on becoming a neurologist. She regularly showed her surgical precision on her pitches Thursday as she left many Dillon batters looking silly in the box and bewildered on their way back to the dugout.
“It’s been a lot of fun to call pitches with her, not for her,” Field said after the 17-0 win over Dillon. “It’s kind of like whatever you call turns to magic.”
Smith was admittedly a little tired Thursday night, even though she doesn't like to use that word. She had made her third start in the circle in as many days and still put together a gem, even though she humbly said she was just decent in her third victory during that stretch.
Over those three games, she allowed just six hits and one run in 13 innings pitched. She struck out 30 batters and didn’t surrender a walk, showing her pinpoint accuracy even while throwing pitches with plenty of movement.
Through the past four games she gave up one hit in five innings against East Helena, three hits in five innings against Corvallis, one hit in four innings against Hamilton and two hits in four innings against Dillon. Her line through those four games was 18 innings pitched, seven hits allowed, one run given up, 40 strikeouts and zero walks.
“Just the mentality of pitching, it’s about having a strong mental state,” she said. “Yeah, you need the skill, but you also have to be able to fight through like, ‘Oh, you just walked two batters or you have someone standing on third.’ I try and keep my mentality strong because if I’m strong and composed, the rest of my team can take a deep breath if something is going on.”
Smith had Dillon regularly swinging over or under the ball as she struck out nine batters while working on her rise ball and screw ball instead of overpowering them with her best pitch, a nasty curveball. Being unable to get the bat on the ball reminded Dillon coach Andrea Schurg of facing Ray’s speedy pitches in the early 2010s.
Smith used to focus on throwing fastballs and changeups, but she was introduced to pitches with more movement and began to excel with them. She’s been on an upward trajectory since her junior season, when she started to redefine herself as a pitcher and gain more confidence.
While she’s still working on her own pitching, the time she’s been willing to put in with junior Olivia Campbell on the field and in the weight room has impressed Field. Campbell didn’t allow a hit in her two total innings Wednesday and Thursday while striking out three batters.
“They’re a state contender for sure,” Schurg said. “Those are great pitchers, the best we’ve seen so far, by far.”
Playing three games in three days was a bit of a preview of what’ll be required come tournament time for Smith and the Broncs, last year’s State A runner-up. She didn’t get to pitch in the 2021 championship game because she took a pitch off her hand while batting in the previous game, which left her unable to grip and throw the ball well.
Frenchtown will get its first shot at Polson since the 9-3 loss in the title game at 7 p.m. Tuesday at home. Next week also features the Frenchtown Invitational and a game against Laurel, who the Broncs beat for the final spot in the championship contest last spring.
One topic on Field’s mind right now is baserunning; the Broncs have been thrown out at home eight times in the past three games, he said. They’ll learn more about themselves as batters when they face better pitchers, but Field has liked their approach. Against Dillon, Juna Ashby drove in five runners, Alexis Godin tallied four RBIs and Abby Faulhaber had three RBIs.
Smith brought home three runners with a trio of RBI singles, giving her eight hits and six RBIs in the past three games. Add that to her pitching prowess and it's no wonder why Field invites the comparison to Ray.
“Morgan was amazing pitching, and Sadie is just as effective as she is,” he said. “The other thing Morgan did was hit, and Sadie hits, drives in runs. They’re different players, but they do similar things for us and in my mind are as equally important to our success. Sadie is now proving that she’s doing it over time like Morgan did. It’s high praise, but it shows there’s more than one way to get people out.”
