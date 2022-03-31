MISSOULA — Big Sky is looking to take the next step in trying to reclaim its position as Missoula’s top softball program.
The Eagles began laying the foundation last year under first-year head coach Trevor Subith, a longtime baseball coach who took over a winless team. They went 5-18 for their most wins since 2017 while playing with a roster of primarily first-year varsity athletes and only one senior.
Big Sky added a junior varsity team this year as its numbers have increased. The Eagles have installed a permanent outfield fence thanks to donors. They also brought on former Montana Grizzly Maddy Stensby to guide their pitchers after former Frenchtown and Ohio State pitcher Morgan Ray provided some help last year. Most important to Subith was making sure girls who should be attending Big Sky did so instead of transferring to another school for softball.
With only one senior this year and 10 more freshmen expected to come in next year, Subith expects to have to go through tryouts and cut players, which he sees as a sign of a real program. As this season begins, things are at least looking like they could be more competitive between Big Sky and Sentinel, which has taken over as the top Missoula team in recent years.
“When I took this program over, it was a scrap heap and bare bones,” he said. “We’ve seen a lot of progress in one year. It just takes a little bit of time. I think the shift is on.”
Big Sky returns two second-team all-conference players in sophomore catcher Grace Hood and sophomore designated hitter Logan Baack, who bring power bats to the lineup. So too does sophomore Delaney Laird, a Hellgate transfer who is expected to be the team’s ace pitcher. Those big hitters will complement Subith’s small-ball offense that includes slap hits, bunts, hit and runs and aggressive baserunning designed to put pressure on the defense.
The Eagles have eight sophomores on their 15-team roster, with infielders Sadie Nei and Brooke Schaffer and pitcher Liberty Rogers projected to see time. Syerra Peterson and Annika Loewen round out the second-year group.
“We’re still young, but we’re an experienced young,” Subith said. “That’s a weird term because we started seven freshmen last year. All are back, so they’ve all had varsity experience, all played a ton, all got a ton of at-bats.”
Even the two juniors, starting outfielders Jordan Whitmire and Breanna Hewitt, will be in just their second high school season after 2020 got postponed. Big Sky has only one senior on its team: Kaysen Brown.
Subith is expecting big things out of his freshmen: outfielder Kyler Latrielle and infielders Sadie McGuinn, Irene Griswold and Gianna Janacaro. While they’re new to varsity softball, he noted that they’ve all played high-level travel softball.
“If we do the things that I expect, we play catch and throw strikes and put balls in play, we’re going to be pretty good,” he said. “The West is, I think, a little bit down from last year. The East is loaded. The three Billings schools are really good. I think the West is Capital, Glacier and then everybody else besides the bottom two in Flathead and Hellgate. I expect us to be right there with Helena and Butte and Sentinel. It should be good.”
The season format will have a new look this year. Doubleheaders are gone, with the rare exception, so that varsity and JV games aren’t being played at the same time.
The divisional tournament has been eliminated, meaning the top six teams from each conference in the regular-season standings will go straight to state. The state tournament will be 12 teams this year instead of eight and will take place in Missoula.
“It’s a huge motivator not only for me but for the girls to play in front of a lot of home fans,” Subith said of trying to qualify for state, which Big Sky hasn't done since 2017.
The Eagles open the season by hosting Billings West at 3 p.m. Friday in a doubleheader, Billings Senior at 10 a.m. Saturday and Billings Skyview at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Sentinel Spartans
Sentinel will need to replace six seniors, including five starters who were four-year varsity players, from a team that took third place at the state tournament last spring.
The Spartans’ biggest loss is arguably all-stater Grace Hardy, who is now with the Montana Grizzlies softball team after having one of the best bats in the state while playing shortstop and pitcher. All-state center fielder Mac Wright is now at Utah State University Eastern, while second baseman Keena Kay is at Columbia Basin. They also need to replace first baseman Morgan Holmes and right fielder Addy Gaub, who were both second-team all-conference picks.
Sentinel returns two all-state players in senior shortstop/catcher/outfielder Kodi Fraser and junior utility player Haley Wolsky. Junior pitcher/utility player Charlee Hoover earned second-team all-conference honors. Junior catcher Emma Ries was all-conference honorable mention.
Sentinel lists four seniors on its roster, with the other three being outfielder Raquel Reed, infielder/pitcher Amy Taylor and catcher/first baseman Cassidy Schweitzer.
They have seven juniors, with the other four being infielder Stella Summerfield, pitcher Rylee Crane, catcher/first baseman Morgan Olson and pitcher/infielder/utility player Jayden Gagner
Sentinel’s lone sophomore on varsity is utility player Kennedy Dypwick.
Dustin Delridge, the head coach since 2017, returns for another season.
The Spartans opened the season Wednesday at Belgrade with a 9-8 loss. They host Billings Skyview at 3 p.m. Friday for a doubleheader, Billings West at 10 a.m. Saturday and Billings Senior at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Hellgate Knights
Hellgate will look to build upon last year’s winless season under the guidance of first-year coach Gavin Booi. He replaced Brad Shaffer, who had been the head coach since 2016.
The Knights need to replace five seniors from last season’s squad. They didn’t have any players earn all-state or all-conference recognition.
Hellgate begins the season by hosting Billings Senior in a doubleheader at 3 p.m. Friday, Billings Skyview at 10 a.m. Saturday and Billings West at 1 p.m. Saturday. All four games will take place at Grizzly Softball Field on the UM campus.|
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.