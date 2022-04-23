BILLINGS — Google Marleigh Nieto’s name, click on the images tab and you’ll quickly see one item is not like the others.
There, mixed in with all sorts of softball photos, is a drawing of Olaf, the cheerful, thoughtful animated snowman from the popular 2013 movie “Frozen.” Nieto drew the picture in fifth grade after she and her family moved to Billings from California.
The image, by the way, also appears in the archives of The Billings Gazette, and Nieto burst out with laughter when asked about it.
“Oh, my, gosh,” Nieto responded, her memory rekindled. “It was a drawing contest. My school put it on around Christmas time. We were supposed to draw something festive and for some reason I drew Olaf and I wrote ‘Merry Christmas’ on it. Somehow I won, and now every time somebody looks up my name Olaf is the first picture that pops up.”
An artistic eye is just one of many talents Nieto is blessed with. She likes to sing and dance, learned calligraphy, and, during the COVID-19 quarantine period, took up painting. But that’s just a partial list.
Currently, one of her foremost abilities is to help the Billings West softball team win games. The Golden Bears senior outfielder bats leadoff and the heat index from her season’s start at the plate would quickly liquefy poor Olaf into a puddle.
Through nine games for the undefeated Bears, Nieto is batting .677 with a .703 on-base percentage and a 2.477 OPS. She has nine home runs and has driven in 21 runs.
That Nieto is playing at this level — an extension from her play last season — comes as a bit of a surprise to her. As a somewhat withdrawn freshman, Nieto was mostly a slap-hitter and courtesy runner. She appeared in 19 games in 2019, but had just 21 at-bats.
She was feeling a bit out of place, an outcast, to be honest. Nieto was one of just two freshmen on the varsity roster — Avery Martin was the other — and it didn’t make things easier for her that her father, Steve, was an assistant coach.
Normally outgoing and gregarious, Nieto instead bottled up some of her personality in order to fit in and not stand out. Head coach Preston Sanders felt Nieto might have been walking on egg shells a bit to avoid any semblance of favoritism because her father was on the coaching staff.
Then COVID hit and her sophomore season was canceled. Maybe that was a good thing, because by her junior year the effervescent Nieto, now more comfortable with her place in the program, could shine.
And she did. She batted .500 last season with four home runs and 27 RBIs, playing to a 1.457 OPS and landing on the radar of MSU Billings, with whom Nieto signed near the end of 2021.
Nieto has hit that sweet spot of staying true to who she is — lighthearted and jovial — and yet taking the game serious, something Sanders said Nieto needed to do.
She also wants people to know she’s in their corner, and that’s why she’s everybody’s cheerleader, be it the small occasion of a pitcher simply throwing a strike or erupting with joy on a teammate’s home run.
“That’s part of her maturity now,” Sanders said. “She’s a good team leader, but she’s still kept her personality along the way. It’s not, ‘I’m a senior, I’m the leader, do as I say’ and this and that.
“No, she’s still a personality, she’s still a team leader. She’s there to support her teammates, whether it’s varsity or JV.”
That support extends to former classmate Tommy Lindsay and his family. Lindsay was one of three teenagers who died in an automobile crash in February of 2021. Nieto was good friends with Lindsay, and she dedicated last season and this season to him and his family.
Nieto traces the initials "TL" in the on-deck circle and in the dirt near the batter's box before each at-bat, a habit she started last season.
“I just feel like I was playing with a purpose (last season) and that made it 10 times better,” Nieto said. “I was pushing for something bigger than softball. It was way bigger than a game.”
Steve Nieto recalled a story from two years ago during the COVID quarantine. He and Marleigh were out taking some batting practice and adjacent to them on a different field was another father with a son and daughter. The boy and father were playing catch, while the younger girl watched.
They all happened to leave the fields at the same time but in different directions, and before everyone went their separate ways Marleigh grabbed one of the Nieto’s softballs and ran it over to the little girl, telling her to keep it so she could play catch with her dad next time.
“She’s just a good person to be around,” Sanders said. “She’s got a big heart, she really does.”
Having empathy is another of Olaf’s characteristics. Maybe that drawing, placed among all those softball photos when you Google Marleigh Nieto’s name, isn’t so out of place after all.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.