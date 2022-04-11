MISSOULA — Otto Thill shed some tears of joy after Missoula Loyola’s softball game on Monday.
One of his freshmen players had approached him with a smile on her face because she was finally able to slide into a base. It’s a small accomplishment in the game of softball, but it reminded Thill why he’s still coaching as he nears 79 years old.
“It’s hard to leave when a little girl comes up and says I slid just like you taught me,” he said. “She was elated, and it made her whole day. It’s hard to walk away from that.”
Thill has been in the game of fast-pitch softball for 60 years, either as a player or as a coach, and is now in his second season leading Loyola. He’s also coached basketball for 25 years, but softball is where his heart lies.
The wins are nice, but so too are those little victories, like when one of the players texted him Sunday that she was going to go hit because she didn’t think she did so well Saturday. It was another reminder to Thill about why he keeps coming back to coaching, and all the hard work led the Breakers to their first win over the season, 14-2 over Deer Lodge.
“It’s the girls, the players,” he said. “Girls want help, ask for help and are appreciative when you give them help. It also keeps you younger getting to work with this age group.”
Thill helped launch the Florence softball program in the late 1990s. He led the Falcons to eight consecutive State B-C championship games between 1999-2006 and won five state titles in that stretch.
Florence has now won 11 state titles, the most in Class C and Class B-C history, since their first in 2000. The softball field at Florence is even named after him.
All these years later, softball coaching hasn’t changed all that much for Thill.
“It’s still the fundamentals,” he said. “Whoever can catch and throw the ball the best is going to win, at any level. That’s the key to anything. Then with two good pitchers, it’s going to come down to who makes the least mistakes.”
Thill was a longtime pitching coach in California, where he moved to for college and spent almost three decades there. He became a first-time head coach at 52 years old when he returned to Montana, coaching at Florence and Havre, his alma mater.
He’s been sharing his knowledge with Loyola sophomore pitcher Isa Bates, who used her rise ball to strike out 15 batters in the five-inning game, sending nine down swinging and six down looking. She allowed seven walks and two hits, giving up a run on a wild pitch and on an error.
“I’ve worked on my form with him,” Bates said. “He’s super great with mechanics. But also he just helps you be really mentally strong. He gives you just the amount of pressure that you need to learn how to deal with that. I really appreciate that.”
Senior Melody Van de Perre has also benefitted from Thill’s coaching. The first time they met in 2020 during the canceled season, Thill switched her from being a right-handed hitter to being a left-handed hitter.
Van de Perre returned home thinking about quitting softball but stuck it out and is now a leader on the team. She scored two runs Monday as Loyola broke open the game with a five-run second inning and extended the lead with a eight-run fourth inning.
“It’s crazy, he just has more knowledge than anyone else I’ve ever known,” Van de Perre said. “He sees the field so well. He has so much to teach.”
She added: “He’s become like family to me and my entire family and a lot of the girls on the team too.”
The Breakers have only 11 players this year, were down to 10 against Deer Lodge and played with eight against Anaconda in the season opener. Other spring sports like Loyola’s strong golf, tennis and track programs pull away players, as does spring club soccer.
Whenever there’s any challenge, Thill can point to some of his own experiences to get the girls to deal with tough times. He was run over by a cement truck before his senior year at Havre, has undergone eight knee surgeries, one knee replacement and three hip replacements.
That hasn’t stopped him. He’s not sure what will.
“When you talk two of the freshmen into coming out and they’re like, 'well, you’re going to be here when I graduate, aren’t you?' How do you look them in the eye and say, ‘No, I’m just going to go sit in my recliner,’” he said. “So, I'll do this as long as I’m able to do the job and as long as the school appreciates what I’m doing.”
