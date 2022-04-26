BILLINGS — Handed a seven-run lead only to see it evaporate, Billings Senior pitcher Kennedy Venner mentally mapped out a plan to get through the final two innings Tuesday night at the Will James softball fields.
Facing Billings West, the highest run-producing team in Class AA, wasn't going to be easy. Venner knew that from the beginning.
But now, clinging to a one-run lead, Venner figured it was time to get back to basics as the Golden Bears made a few mid-game adjustments and started putting the ball in play. It was time, Venner told herself, to quit adjusting to the Bears' adjustments and simply trust in her stuff and her defense.
"Eventually, I was just like, 'I'm just going to throw my game and however it turns out it I guess it was just going to turn out that way,'" Venner said.
It turned out Senior's way, as the Broncs held on for a 7-6 win over Billings West in a battle of AA's only unbeaten teams.
Riley Mayo drove in three runs, Viennah Meyer had four hits and Venner survived despite giving up two home runs to West's Avery Martin. The Bears left the tying run on second base to end the sixth inning, and when Martin, who had three hits and four RBIs, and Camden Susott started the bottom of the seventh with base hits, things looked positive for West.
Venner, though, got Mya Boos to line into a double play and struck out Brooklyn Thompson to end the game, leaving the Broncs as AA's lone unbeaten. Senior improved to 6-0 in the Eastern AA and 12-0 overall, while West dropped to 4-1 and 10-1.
"West is the type of team you can never feel comfortable until the game's over," Senior coach Lisa Shulund said. "So I thought Kennedy did a great job, even after they had a few hits on her, just keeping that composure."
On paper, Senior and West have started the season as the top teams of the state. West had scored 153 runs and allowed just 23, while Senior had 104 runs against just 20 allowed. Missoula Sentinel was the only other AA team to score more than 99 runs so far this season.
So, the question going into Tuesday was how close are the Broncs and Bears? The answer: Pretty close.
And despite the one-run setback, West coach Preston Sanders left the field knowing there are fixes his team can make.
"As a coach, when we take the field, I 100% believe we can beat anybody that we take the field against," he said. "Does it always fall your way? No. But the girls I put on the field, I think they can compete and beat any other nine that's put on the field against them."
Venner entered the game 5-0 with a 0.74 ERA and having struck out 85 batters in 38 innings. Early on, it looked more of the same when she breezed through the first three innings with six strikeouts.
But Martin led off the bottom of the fourth with her first home run of the game, and Lileigh Nieto tacked on another run with an RBI single to cut Senior's lead to 7-2.
In the fifth, Venner walked the first two hitters to start the inning before Martin's deep drive to left-center made it 7-5. Susott, who threw three shutout innings in relief of Thompson, doubled following Martin's homer and came around to score to make it 7-6 after five.
Venner, though, wiggled out of the final two innings, making Senior the better team this time around. After going 12 consecutive batters without a strikeout, Venner whiffed four over the final two innings and finished with 11 Ks.
The two rivals are scheduled to meet again May 17 at Central Park.
"We know that West is a really good team, they're our crosstown so we always know they're going to be good competition," said Senior's Mayo, who was on base four times. "We were both undefeated so it was a good game knowing one of us would have our first loss. They're a great team and I'm just glad we pulled through and held them."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.