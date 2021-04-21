HELENA — What can only be described as a perfect day for softball was the backdrop for the first crosstown matchup of the season. With the top of its lineup humming, Capital jumped out to a quick 7-1 advantage on Wednesday, never gave it up, and beat Helena High 13-7 at Mihelish Field.
“As a coach, as our hitting was getting so good, I kinda just take that for granted and look at something else,” Capital head coach Mike Miller said. “I thought at times we could have been a little bit better pitching and a little bit better defensively, but certainly not going to complain because our girls made the plays when we needed to and certainly had some key hits at key times.”
The Bruins’ roster boasts five seniors, but so far this season, the top of their order has featured largely freshmen. On Wednesday, with those freshmen playing in the first crosstown softball game of their prep careers, the top portion of Capital’s lineup answered the call.
As a team, the Bruins banged out 17 hits, 10 of which came from the top four spots in Mike Miller’s batting order. Three of those spots are occupied by freshmen, and it was Taylor Sayers who got Capital on the board with a two-RBI single in the first inning.
“Those girls are fearless,” Miller said. “Those two girls at the top of the order are both freshmen for us and they’re both just quicker than heck. If you bobble the ball at all, they’re on. They hit the ball good, they go with the pitches. It’s early in the season, but they don’t play like freshmen anymore. Three of our first four hitters are freshmen and they just played excellent.”
Another freshman, this time Anna Cockhill, doubled in the second inning to put the Bruins up 4-1 as Capital rode a four-run second frame to seize an early 6-1 advantage. Another RBI single from Cockhill in the third increased Capital’s lead to 7-1 and put the freshman well on her way to a 4-for-5, four-RBI day.
“It means a lot,” Cockhill said of her performance on Wednesday. “It’s very exciting for my first crosstown...Just a lot of practice. We work hard at practice and get a lot of things done.”
Helena would not go quietly, however, and after getting down 7-1, put together a five-run home half of the third to draw within a run. Brooke Ark’s second home run in as many at-bats brought the Bengals’ bats to life in the third inning and Amber Countryman’s base knock cut Capital’s lead to just one run at 7-6 after three innings.
That rally chased Bruins starter Amanda Nettleton from the game and placed the challenge of finishing the game squarely on the shoulders of sophomore Nyeala Herndon. She got through the third inning and settled down, allowing just three hits over five innings while striking out four.
Looking to get some revenge from being forced out of the circle, Nettleton stepped to the plate in the fourth inning and kicked off a five-run frame for the Bruins with an RBI single. By the time Capital was done in the inning, the lead was stretched back to six runs at 12-6.
“We’re kinda young and kinda inexperienced like all the teams, but that is probably the turning point in the game,” Miller said. “[With] a lot of teams it’s really easy to get down after that, and they just don’t miss a beat. They came right back out, it was critical to come out and at least get a couple, but then we got five [runs]. It just took that momentum right back away.”
With Herndon pitching well in the circle, Helena could not find an answer, and despite working four walks over the game's final five innings, never found the key hit needed to ignite another rally.
“We didn’t get the timely hits that we needed,” Bengals head coach Ryan Schulte said. “We had the one big inning, but we left a lot of runners on before and even after that. Just mis-hitting the ball or trying to do too much maybe. We just gotta get settled in, and when we get those opportunities, try to find a way to get the timely hit.”
Capital has now scored 10-plus runs in eight of its nine games this season and sits at 6-3 on the season. Eight of the Bruins’ 13 RBI on Wednesday came from one of the three freshmen at the top of the lineup as the trio of Cockhill, Sayers and Kathryn Emmert went a combined 8-for-15 at the plate. Sayers even added her first career crosstown home run in the seventh inning to cap off the Bruins’ win.
For the Bengals, Ark’s two-home run day accounted for three of their four RBI and three of their eight total hits as she finished the game 3-for-4 at the plate with three runs scored. Countryman turned in a multi-hit day with her 2-for-4 effort, RBI and walk.
“She worked hard this week,” Schulte said of Ark. “She wasn’t real happy with the way she hit this weekend and she did a great job responding and came out ready to hit the ball right now, so I was proud of her.”
With the loss, Helena falls to 3-4 on the season and will host Missoula Big Sky on Saturday at noon. Capital is scheduled to be back in action on Saturday against Missoula Sentinel with a noon first pitch from Northwest Park.
