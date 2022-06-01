BUTTE — Three Maroons softball players were named to postseason teams, Butte Central announced on Wednesday.

Senior pitcher Sofee Thatcher and junior shortstop Brooke Badovinac were named to the all-state team as well as the all-Southwest Conference first team.

Junior catcher Mia Keeley was named to the all-conference second team.

The trio represents three premier positions in the infield as well as the middle of the order for the Maroons. The lineup usually had Thatcher batting second, with Badovinac third and Keeley hitting cleanup. 

The upperclassmen helped Butte upset defending State A champion Polson in the first round of the state tournament last week.  The Maroons had to win their final regular season game to make state, and went 3-2 at the tournament in Hamilton.

Dante Frattini is the sports editor for the Montana Standard and a writer 406MTSports.com. Email him at dante.frattini@406mtsports.com and follow him on Twitter @DanteMTS406.

Tags

Load comments