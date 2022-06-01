BUTTE — Three Maroons softball players were named to postseason teams, Butte Central announced on Wednesday.
Senior pitcher Sofee Thatcher and junior shortstop Brooke Badovinac were named to the all-state team as well as the all-Southwest Conference first team.
Junior catcher Mia Keeley was named to the all-conference second team.
The trio represents three premier positions in the infield as well as the middle of the order for the Maroons. The lineup usually had Thatcher batting second, with Badovinac third and Keeley hitting cleanup.
The upperclassmen helped Butte upset defending State A champion Polson in the first round of the state tournament last week. The Maroons had to win their final regular season game to make state, and went 3-2 at the tournament in Hamilton.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.