FRENCHTOWN — It's one thing to find chemistry when two rivals merge to form a co-op team on Montana's high school level.

But three rivals? There's bound to be some friction, right?

"I like how we come together and we act like we're everyone's best friend and everyone supports each other," said junior starting pitcher Izzy Evans, who helped the Class B-C Mission-Arlee-Charlo softball team knock off defending State A champion Frenchtown, 8-6, on Friday afternoon in the Broncs' tournament.

"It's just a great environment. In other sports we talk, so it's not usually very awkward when our softball season starts. It's just fun to see each other more often."

Fourth-year had coach Shane Reum has a lot of experience promoting harmony.

"I've been a part of it for a long time, my daughter played for MAC years ago, and our biggest thing is we're a MAC family," he said. "What happens outside of this sport, I don't want to hear it.

"There's no drama. These girls are best friends. The three schools go to each other's proms. It's really special."

What the Bulldogs (11-1) have managed to do this month is noteworthy — including the win over the Broncs, who took a 7-2 record into the game. Frenchtown coach Eli Field had to say goodbye to seven senior starters from last year's squad, including a star pitcher, but he gave credit where it was due Friday.

"Mission is athletic and they hit the ball up and down the lineup," he said. "They've also got pitching and defense and kids that run really well."

Add it all up and the Bulldogs might just have enough firepower to win it all after losing to Florence in the State B-C finals the last two years.

"We know each other, we're experienced with eight seniors on the team," Reum noted. "We have each other's back and know it's not just one superstar on this team. It's going to take all 15 of us.

"My shortstop and second baseman are amazing. I have a super-fast outfield. My third baseman is crazy tough, and Bennan (Anderson) did a good job filling in at first today."

Not only do the Bulldogs have a capable starting pitcher in Evans, they have a cool-headed relief pitcher in freshman Jada Domebo. That could prove especially valuable come state time.

"I take a lot of deep breaths and before the game I try not to think about it too much," said Domebro, who tossed the last two innings against Frenchtown. "It's fun to be part of this team with how energetic we get after hits or plays."

Evans, who threw the first five frames against the Broncs, put into context the importance of the win.

"It's a big confidence boost," she said. "Our plan is to be state champs, trying to beat Florence out of there."

Mission benefited from four Frenchtown errors. Jerny Crawford and Lettie Umphrey led the offense with two hits apiece.

The Bulldogs suffered their first loss Friday night to Class A Columbia Falls, 14-0, in Frenchtown.

Photos: Frenchtown vs. Mission-Arlee-Charlo softball