BILLINGS — A crosstown softball game scheduled for Thursday between Billings Senior and Billings West at Will James Middle School has been postponed due to cold temperatures, per an email Thursday morning from School District 2 activities and athletics director Mark Wahl.

The game is tentatively rescheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, though Wahl noted in another email that the district is still attempting to schedule umpires to officiate the game. If umpires cannot be found, the game will be rescheduled to another day, per Wahl.

The Broncs and Golden Bears met in last season's Class AA state championship game, which Senior won. West defeated Senior 20-6 in a previous meeting this season April 1.

Billings Central AD Mike Ryan also noted in an email to The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com that the Rams' scheduled home softball game against Huntley Project for Thursday at Ben Steele Middle School was postponed. A rescheduled date is yet to be announced.