BILLINGS — Three athletic events involving Billings Public Schools teams have been confirmed to have moved to different dates, per a set of emails Wednesday from School District 2 activities and athletics director Mark Wahl.
The events announced as affected were as follows:
- A track and field dual between Billings West and Billings Skyview scheduled for Thursday at West has been postponed due to a forecast of rain in the area. The dual has been rescheduled to Friday and will start at 3:30 p.m. at West.
- A tennis dual between West and Skyview at Pioneer Park scheduled for 4 p.m. next Tuesday has been postponed due to the match conflicting with Advanced Placement exams. The dual has been rescheduled to May 9 and will start at 3:30 p.m., with the boys playing at Castle Rock Park and the girls playing at Yellowstone Country Club.
- A softball game between Billings Senior at West that was postponed this past Thursday has been rescheduled for 2 p.m. May 13.