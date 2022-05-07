MISSOULA — The Florence softball team had a particular message as a program at the onset of last season.
Coming off a spring that wasn't due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced high school sports around the country to be canceled before they started, the Falcons had their sights set on a goal they could have had the season prior:
A state title.
Fast forward over a year to the end of the 2021 season and the Falcons accomplished that goal. Starting pitcher Kylie Kovatch and her teammates rushed the field and celebrated a Class B-C title with a win over rival Mission-Arlee-Charlo.
The journey was complete as the Falcons took their 11th state title since 2000.
Now this spring, the team has a different — yet similar — goal: Defend on that last Saturday of the season.
"I think 2020 was a way for us to come back stronger in a way because it brought us all closer," Kovatch said Friday after a 23-0 win at Loyola Sacred Heart. "It was like, 'We didn't get a season last year and this was our year to show up and make it count.'
"Now we gotta hold what we were fighting for."
And the way the Falcons hope to do that? Together.
"Our biggest thing is no matter what we do we do it together," Kovatch said. "We do it as a team. There's not one girl on this team higher than another. Not one girl that holds more power than another girl.
"As a team, or it's nothing."
And it sure looks like Florence's title to defend judging by the dominance the Falcons have shown this season. Florence's win at Loyola in three innings Friday afternoon marked victory No. 20 in a row over the Class B-C dating back to last season. Florence is 13-1, with the only loss coming against Class A defending champ Polson.
In that span, the Falcons have outscored teams within their class 491-75 and with 15 shutouts — plus a few against non-B-C teams for good measure.
But what happens when the team is rolling as much as it has and needs to remember to focus in?
For the Falcons, they make concentration a priority. It's a long race, but one that the team understands they have to keep focus at the top of the league standings with a target on their backs.
Kovatch sees each game as a chance to get better and hone in on the little things the team needs to be better at. Or, just keep her chemistry with her longtime friend — and the other half of Florence's "dynamic duo" at pitcher and catcher — Kasidy Yeoman.
"I love her, I couldn't do anything that I do without her," Kovatch said. "We call ourselves the dynamic duo. I have full trust in her when it comes to anything not just my pitchers."
"I know when she's not feeling it, some pitches are on, some pitches are off I'm able to maneuver around them," Yeoman added about her friend who she has played softball with since they were young kids. "I think just us being together for so long as definitely helped us."
With the close calls against the Class A teams in mind, head coach Maurice Craun sees a Falcons team that can be as dangerous as anyone in the state especially with the help of the team's loaded senior leadership even if there is some work to do.
"They're talented," he said Friday. "They've been playing softball together since they were 10 years old, traveling all over the state, all over the country playing softball and you can see it now. They are just a good group."
" ... We're looking like we are right where we'd like to be for our goals," he added. "We get to go over to Butte and play some A teams. We think we can play with anybody at any time."
