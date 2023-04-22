HELENA — The Helena High softball team has waited seven years to beat Capital and thanks to mother nature, the Bengals had to wait two more days.

Helena and Capital were supposed to meet in their first crosstown softball matchup of the season on Thursday but it was postponed due to weather.

However, the satisfaction for the Bengals wasn't denied — just delayed, as Helena snapped a seven-year losing streak to Capital on a windy day at Mihelish Field thanks to an 8-1 victory.

"It feels so good," Helena's Brooke Richardson said. "We knew we had it in us and it just felt amazing to execute like we knew we could."

Richardson certainly executed on Saturday, especially when it mattered. Early on in the game, though, the Helena senior stuck out with the bases loaded against Nyeala Herndon, a future Montana Grizzly and one of the top pitchers in Class AA softball.

Herndon has been so dominant this season, she entered the game with an ERA barely over 1.0 and an opponent batting average over just over .100. Yet, Helena High slowly chipped away.

After allowing a run to CHS in the top of the first inning, the Bengals manufactured one of their own in the second thanks to a leadoff single from Maloree English before eventually loading the bases.

The Capital ace struck out Richardson with the bases loaded and no outs, but Makenna Campbell drove in a run on an infield hit to tie things up before Herndon was able to retire the side.

Runs haven't been easy to score on Herndon and the Bruins this season, but in the bottom third, Helena manufactured another run as Ashley Koenig got on base after getting hit by a pitch. She then stole second, advanced to third and was brought home by Richardson on a sac fly, giving HHS a 2-1 lead.

"At the end of the day, it was a total team effort," Helena head coach Ryan Schulte said. "It's a crosstown rivalry and you know, you get to hang your head a little bit higher as you make your way around the town. I thought across the board, there were strikeouts, there were tough moments and I just never saw them doubt. I never saw them get down. They just trusted each other and the process all the way through that game and obviously, good things happened."

If the Bengals had scored just two runs, it would have been enough because after letting CHS tally the first run, Faith Howard tossed six innings of shutout ball to get her first crosstown win as a starting pitcher.

"I know that it's been a little while," Howard said. "It felt good. Everybody trusted each other. We all knew that we could do it."

After Helena took the lead in the third, Howard was especially dominant, retiring the side in order in the fourth, fifth and seventh innings. She allowed one walk in the sixth but zero hits over the last four innings. The sophomore punched out 11 Bruins by strikeout, walked two and allowed the one run on just three hits in a complete-game victory.

"She pitched amazing," Helena catcher Kendall Klemp said of Howard. "Not only that, everyone played amazing defense and if a couple of runners got on, we didn't let that affect us. We just stayed even throughout the whole game and I just trusted Faith."

That faith (pun intended) in Howard was justified.

But in the top of the fifth inning, Helena gave its ace some breathing room. With a runner on and one out, Richardson, a club teammate of Herndon, blasted a two-run home run off her friend, giving the Bengals a 4-1 advantage.

"I'm always telling her before the game to throw me one right up the middle because we're friends," Richardson said of Herndon. "It felt great."

If one crosstown homer is good, two is even better and with Helena in front 5-1, Richardson put the dagger in the Bengals' crosstown rival with a three-run shot in the sixth, giving her a second hit and a total of six RBI.

After that, it was celebration time — at least once the final out was in hand.

"I think that was one of our better games," Klemp said. "We all came into this game knowing that we wanted to win and we played together no matter what happened, so that was awesome."

English added two hits in the win and scored two runs for the Bengals. Koenig got a hit and scored three times. Klemp, Kylee Gardipee and Kelleigh McKay were credited with one hit each.

Belle Glowacki led the Bruins with two hits. She also scored the only run and was brought home by Taylor Sayers, who had the other hit for Capital, which is now 7-2. Helena High improves to 8-1 and takes over second place alone in the Western AA standings.