BILLINGS — Weather and poor field conditions created the reshuffling of several high school softball games that were originally slated to be played across Billings on Thursday, as well as forced a location change for a game scheduled for Saturday.
Games affected, per School District 2 athletics and activities director Mark Wahl, are as follows:
- The Great Falls at Billings West game scheduled for 5 p.m. at Will James Middle School has been postponed. The game has been rescheduled for April 25 with a 3 p.m. junior varsity and 5 p.m. varsity start. A game between Shepherd and Billings West's JV team that was previously scheduled at the facility for that day will be rescheduled to a to-be-determined date.
- The Bozeman Gallatin at Billings Skyview game scheduled for 5 p.m. has been postponed. A reschedule date is to-be-determined.
- The Bozeman at Billings Senior game scheduled for 5 p.m. at Central Park has been postponed. A reschedule date is to-be-determined.
- The Skyview at Bozeman game scheduled for noon Saturday has been moved to Skyview for the same time due to poor field conditions at Bozeman.