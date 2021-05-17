HELENA — Bad weather expected later in the week has forced the Western AA divisional softball tournament in Helena to start on Tuesday instead of Thursday as it was originally planned.
Helena activities director Tim McMahon announced the changes Monday in a press release. The eight-team tournament will now start at 11 a.m. with games at Northwest Park and Batch Field.
Helena High will open the tournament against fifth-seeded Butte High at Batch Field at 11 a.m. Top-seeded Kalispell Glacier will also play No. 8 Missoula Hellgate at 1 p.m., with the winner to take on the winner of Butte-Helena at 3 p.m., with a berth in the championship game on the line.
On the other side of the bracket, second-seeded Missoula Sentinel will open the tournament against seventh-seeded Missoula Big Sky at Northwest Park (11 a.m.), with third-seeded Capital taking on No. 6 Kalispell Flathead also at 11 a.m.
The winners at Northwest Park will meet at 1 p.m., in the semifinals. The Western AA title game will be held Wednesday morning at 10:30 a.m. at Batch Field, with the consolation game being held at the same time.
The top four teams will advance to the Class AA state tournament which is being held in Kalispell May 27-29. State softball was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic along with all other spring sports put on by the MHSA.
