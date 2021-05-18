HELENA — Missoula Sentinel became the first Western team to punch its ticket to the Class AA State Tournament with a 3-2 walk-off win over Helena Capital in the divisional semifinals.
Tied at two in the bottom of the seventh, but with the winning run on third base, Sentinel’s Morgan Holmes punched a ball into right field, scoring Emma Ries and ensuring Missoula will play in the divisional championship Wednesday morning at 10:30.
“It’s exciting,” Sentinel head coach Dustin Delridge said. “This is what you’re working for. We love playing against these great teams and to come away with a win and to play for a championship, that is ultimately what you’re fighting for from day one.”
A pitchers duel from the start, Sentinel starter Charlee Hoover and Capital starter Nyeala Herndon matched each other for the better part of the game. Missoula struck first with a run in the second inning, but the Bruins answered with a run in each of the fourth and fifth frames to jump ahead.
Mackenzie Siegers gave Capital a 2-1 advantage in the fifth inning with a solo home run to center field, but a Bruins error allowed Sentinel to strike right back in the home half of the frame.
“It was a back-and-forth game from the beginning,” Delridge said. “Amazing Capital group, they always are. Their pitcher was phenomenal. To even get a chance to bring a winning run in the seventh against her was exciting. It was fun on both sides. They had their chance, we just happened to be [batting in] the bottom of the seventh there.”
Hoover was relieved after five innings in the circle after allowing just two hits and striking out 10 Capital hitters. Grace Hardy struck out another two for an even dozen on the afternoon for Sentinel as Capital was limited to just three hits.
Addy Gaub went 2-for-3 with an RBI at the plate for Sentinel while Ries compiled a 2-for-2 effort with a walk and two runs scored.
With the loss, Capital drops down to the consolation side of the bracket and will need another win to become one of the four teams from the west to go to state.
Glacier 16, Helena High 10
In the another semifinal, Kalispell Glacier took advantage of the long ball and belted four home runs in a 16-10 win over Helena High to punch its own ticket to the Class AA state tournament.
Early on, with the wind blowing out, Helena High notched a couple of home runs in the second inning, one from Brooke Richardson and another from Amber Countryman, which put Helena in front 5-2 over the top-seeded Wolfpack.
Kynzie Mohl, a University of Montana commit, started the game on the mound for Glacier but made her real impact at the plate.
With Glacier trailing 6-4 in the bottom of the third, Mohl gave the Wolfpack their first lead on a grand slam, making it 8-4. Later, with the scored tied 9-9, Mohl hit another go-ahead home run, a two-run shot.
"It got us really hyped up as a team," Mohl said of her grand slam, which was her second of the day. "Then, we started to believe in ourselves and we realized that we could get it done."
Glacier finished with four home runs as a team, but none were bigger than the two hit by Mohl.
"I'd expect nothing less of Kynzie," Glacier head coach Abby Connolly said. "She's just the consummate softball player and can really deliver at all times. I knew that she was going to trust Ella (Farrell) in the circle and do her job behind the plate, and then at the plate."
Freshman Ella Farrell got the win on the mound in relief for the Wolfpack. She surrendered five runs on eight hits, but struck out seven on a tough day for pitchers.
"Helena is a great team," Connolly said. "They have been our achilles heel a little bit. They are a great hitting team and we knew that we were going to have to out-hit them and I'm just really proud of our girls for bouncing back."
The Wolfpack, who won the Western AA title back in 2019, will look to win it again, this time, without rain having a role.
"We won the conference two years and got in the rain by default," Connolly said said. "So we would really like to come out here in the dirt and earn it."
Against Sentinel Wednesday morning, Glacier will have that chance.
(Quarterfinals)
Helena High 6, Butte 4
For the second time this season, Amber Countryman hit a leadoff home run, on the first pitch against Butte.
The Helena High senior did it earlier in the season in the Mining City and in the Western AA Divisional tournament opener on Tuesday in Helena at Batch Field, history repeated itself.
Countryman went yard in the first inning, giving Helena a 1-0 lead. But after Butte built a 3-1 lead, Countryman also drove in the go-ahead run for the Bengals, following a two-run single by Maloree English to tie the game in the bottom of the fourth. Countryman, the next batter up, ripped an RBI double and the Bengals went up 4-3, before eventually hanging on for the 6-4 win.
English got the save for the Bengals, as she came in the game in bottom of the seventh with the tying run for the Bulldogs on first. She was able to get the final out, wrapping up a win for the Bengals, who will face Kalispell Glacier or Missoula Hellgate in the semifinals at 3 p.m.
McCaul McCarthy threw all six innings on the mound for Butte and was solid, allowing six runs on just six hits. She also struck out seven, plus added a two-run double in the third.
English joined Countryman in finishing with two hits and two RBI in the win for Helena. Faith Manibusan got the win after coming on in relief. She struck out four in four innings of work and allowed just one run.
Helena Capital 18, Kalispell Flathead 7
Helena Capital scored five runs in the sixth inning to beat Kalispell Flathead 18-7 and advance to the semifinals of the Western AA Divisionals.
Flathead staved off early defeat with four runs in the fifth inning after getting behind 13-3 through three frames, but Capital used its fourth multi-run inning to avoid playing the seventh.
The Bruins came out of the gate swinging early Tuesday in Helena. Despite getting down 2-0 on a first-inning Kalispell long-ball, Capital hit four home runs of its own through the games first two innings.
Amanda Nettleton crushed a three-run shot in the Bruins’ six-run first frame after freshman Anna Cockhill started the game off with a homer.
Flathead responded with a run in the third inning, but the Bruins answered with four of their own in the home half.
Laynee Vesser went 1-for-3 with two RBI for Flathead while Karissa Comer finished 1-for-2 with an RBI and walk.
Capital, on the other hand, rapped out 19 hits in the win. Taylor Sayers went 4-for-5 with an RBI and Kathryn Emmert finished the contest 2-for-4 with four RBI and two runs scored.
It was Nettleton, however, that led the way for Capital, turning in a 2-for-3 effort at the plate with 5 RBI in addition to her 4.1 innings in the circle.
Capital will play Missoula Sentinel in the semifinals, while Flathead will play Missoula Big Sky in loser out action.
Missoula Sentinel 12, Missoula Big Sky 1
Missoula Sentinel scored 11 times in the first three innings of Tuesday’s Western AA Divisionals and cruised to a 12-1 victory over Missoula Big Sky in five innings.
Addy Gaub blasted a two-run home run in the second inning to punctuate her 2-for-3 day at the plate. In all, five Sentinel players notched multi-hit games, including Haley Wolsky and Kodi Fraser who also notched three RBI.
As a team, Sentinel banged out 14 hits in 29 trips to the plate, racking up five extra-base knocks in the process.
Kalispell Glacier 32, Missoula Hellgate 0
The top-seeded team in the Western AA came flying out of the gates Tuesday at the Western AA Divisional as Kalispell Glacier scored an MHSA record 31 runs in the bottom of the first inning in what ended up as a 32-0 victory over Missoula Hellgate in the quarterfinals at Batch Field in Helena.
The previous MHSA record was 19 runs in an inning, which was set by Libby against Bigfork back in 1992. It would also rank ninth all-time in single-game scoring, falling just short of Cut Bank's 33 runs back in 1992. The single-game record is 51 and is held by Great Falls High, St. Ignatius and Billings West.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.