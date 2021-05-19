HELENA — After splitting during the regular season, it was only fitting that Missoula Sentinel and Kalispell Glacier, met for the Western AA softball championship.
The rubber match though, went to the Spartans, the No. 2 seed starting the tournament, and thanks to its 13-3 win over top-seeded Glacier, Sentinel is now the Western AA champion.
"It feels really good," Sentinel senior Morgan Chase said after the win. "We worked our butts off this offseason and it feels good to be rewarded for that."
Joining Sentinel at the Class AA state tournament next week will be Glacier, the runner-up, as well as Helena Capital and Helena High, which took third and fourth.
"It's really exciting, especially for the seniors," Sentinel head coach Dustin Delridge said. "They have been working for this for the past four years and didn't get to play last year. It was an exciting tournament and we had four great teams at the end. It's exciting, rewarding and deserved. We beat a great team here today in Glacier.
The temperature was about 30 degrees cooler than on Tuesday, the first day of the Western AA divisional, and neither team started hot offensively, as the game was scoreless through two innings.
Grace Hardy, a Montana softball signee, brought home the first run of the day with an RBI single in the top of the third. Keena Kay brought her in and Addy Gaub also drove in a run, making it 4-0 Spartans.
It was 8-1 Sentinel when Kynzie Mohl, another Montana softball signee, hit her fourth home run of the tournament for Glacier in the fifth, trimming the lead to 8-3.
Yet, in the top of the sixth, Haley Wolsky answered with a home run of her own for Sentinel and it was 9-3 at that point. Sentinel added four more runs over the last two innings, giving them a 10-run margin of victory.
"We were very eager to beat Glacier," Chase said. "They are a great team and we went back and forth with them during the season. We laid off the high pitches after the first inning and hit the ball on the ground."
Gaub and Kody Fraser led the way for Sentinel with three hits. Hardy and Amy Taylor added two hits each. Gaub also pitched in with a game-high four RBI.
Mohl was 3-for-4 for Glacier in the loss with a home run and two RBI.
Charlee Hoover got the win on the mound for Sentinel and was credited with five strikeouts, while Ella Farrell was given the loss for Glacier.
The Wolfpack will open against Billings Senior at the Class AA state tournament next week in Kalispell. Sentinel, which is going in as the top seed in the Western AA will take on Great Falls High. It starts Thursday.
Capital 6, Helena High 2 (third-place)
Helena Capital solidified itself as the No. 3 team in the Western AA with a 6-2 win over Helena High in Wednesday’s divisional consolation game. The Bengals become the No. 4 team out of the west with the loss.
Already both locked into state tournament appearances, Wednesday was all about seeding for the run toward a title.
“We talked a lot this morning about not being satisfied,” Capital head coach Mike Miller said. “It would be easy to say, ‘hey we’re at state, let’s not continue to play,’ but Helena High is a quality opponent and it’s still always crosstown. We’re still building towards state and we need to play better in some of those tough games and we certainly did today.”
Eight-plus hours on a softball field on Tuesday could not slow down the Bruins’ offense in the third-place game as Capital jumped out to a 3-0 advantage through two innings. Jaedyn Kent scored on a Helena error in the first ahead of back-to-back run-scoring extra base hits by Capital in the second inning.
“It’s always good to get a couple runs and get started,” Miller said. “We got a couple of those seeing-eye hits that make a difference, so the ball was certainly going our way early. As the game went along, Kathryn [Emmert] and our defense was very good. Kathryn pitching was great. Then we got a couple big hits when we needed them...I thought that we hit the ball well. I’m excited about how the day went.”
The Bruins played error-less defense behind Emmert who, for the second day in a row, tossed a complete game gem in the circle. To kick-start Capital’s bats in the second inning, Mackenzie Siegers legged out a two-out infield single, keeping the frame alive and allowing the Bruins to plate a pair of runs.
That effort helped put Capital up 3-0 going into the third inning, a lead that would grow to 5-1 by the sixth.
“It’s always one of those little plays, you never know what's going to make a difference...It’s all those little things, you never know what’s going to make a difference and turn into a run,” Miller said. “We always talk about in tough games [that] it’s usually something little that makes a difference.”
With Emmert on her way to a nine strikeout, two-run performance, Helena never found a way to break through offensively. The Bengals got multiple runners on base in the second inning, but a run was cut down at the plate. Despite matching Capital with eight hits, Helena could only manage two Amber Countryman solo home runs, one in the third and one in the seventh, in the run-scoring department.
Countryman finished the game 3-for-4 with two RBI and two runs scored as the only Bengal with a multi-hit day.
Alyssa Koenig tossed 5.1 innings in the circle for Helena, allowing seven hits and five runs (four earned), including a two-run home run by Nyeala Herndon in the sixth inning.
Emmert and Siegers notched two-hit games for Capital while Anna Cockhill, Lexi McNew and Emmert also picked up RBI in addition to Herndon’s two.
As the No. 3 team coming out of the west, Capital will play Belgrade in the opening round of the state tournament. Helena will get the Eastern AA Divisional winner Billings West.
