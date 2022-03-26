BILLINGS — Coming off the pandemic-canceled 2020 softball season, Kennedy Venner knew what was expected of her last spring. But how could anyone know what to expect from her?
The 2021 softball season was two years removed from when Venner, then a Billings Senior freshman, pitched to a 3.88 ERA in 70 1/3 innings. Following the year off because of coronavirus, it was fair to wonder where Venner — or any player — would be physically after missing an entire season of competition.
That Venner would log the majority of the innings for the Broncs last season was a no-brainer. That’s what was expected of her. That she would do so in a dominating fashion was more than what was expected from her.
“I knew she was a competitor,” coach Lisa Shulund said late last week following a Broncs practice as spring sports get ready for their season debuts. “She is a huge competitor. But you know, you don’t know what other teams have been doing, you don’t know how they’re going to respond (to the year off). But I would say she far exceeded what my expectations were.”
Here’s where we can let Venner’s numbers from last season speak for themselves:
• Her 1.55 ERA ranked first in Class AA.
• She struck out 271 batters, which was 120 more than the next-highest pitcher. She faced 667 hitters last season, meaning she struck out 41% of those who stepped into the batter’s box. Venner struck out just 19% of batters she faced as a freshman.
• She reached double digits in strikeouts in 16 of her 25 starts, including a season-high 20 Ks in 8 1/3 innings against Great Falls.
“I didn’t know what to expect with my pitching capabilities, just from having that gap year my sophomore year,” admitted Venner, who has a four-pitch repertoire, including a 61 to 63 mph fastball. “I was super nervous every game. I’d be nervous just because I never knew what to expect from all the batters. And I still am pretty nervous. Coming in (this season), it doesn’t matter what my stats were, everyone gets better.”
The secret to Venner’s improvement isn’t the obvious answer. She didn’t grind away hour after hour working on her delivery or her mechanics or her grips.
Instead, her routine had been rather modest, or, by her description, "casual." She mostly ran and lifted weights, and would throw maybe two or three times a week with her father, Mark, when the duo would mostly concentrate on Venner's ability to locate any of her pitches.
Venner also played golf, soccer and basketball at Senior, so during those seasons she’d cut back her throwing to once a week or so.
Neither was Venner constantly involved in travel ball. She said she’d play in maybe two or three tournaments a summer.
But, when it does come time to work, Venner works.
“Even as a senior, even as someone who has a spot on the team, she doesn’t ever act like that,” Shulund said. “She’s always the one that’s hustling, jogging to everyplace, going to get the equipment and setting everything up.
“When she’s working, she is like in a full sweat and she never wants to be done. I feel like it’s never good enough for her. She wants to do more.”
Venner and the Broncs also want more. Senior has finished as Class AA runner-up each of the past two seasons (2019 and 2021; remember, there was no 2020 season) so the motivation is to go one step further.
The Broncs graduated their two most productive hitters in Dacee Zent and Kara Conway. But spark-plug catcher Hollis Baker returns (.407 batting average, 35 RBIs in 30 games), and with Venner in the circle, the Broncs should be in most games.
Whatever happens, Venner wants to make the most of her high school finale. She’ll play at Carroll College starting next fall, and Venner thinks by not overdoing softball in the off-season her love for the sport hasn't gone stale. In fact, it's stronger than ever.
“I think this year is going to be super special,” she said. “Just by how our team is already connecting. I think the saddest part is going to be leaving the program, just because of how much it’s taught me. That’s my pride at Senior High, is playing for the softball team.”
