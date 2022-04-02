FRENCHTOWN — While the weather was wacky, the storyline for Saturday's early-season showdown at Frenchtown's softball complex proved even more zany.
After watching his team cruise to a commanding nine-run lead in the first five frames, Broncs veteran coach Eli Field opted to play his reserves in a move that appeared classy and wise. That was until it backfired.
Libby rallied to seize its only lead in the top of the seventh. Fortunately for the Broncs, the bottom half of their lineup delivered in the clutch, with No. 9 hitter Chloe Long smacking a two-RBI, walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh, giving the hosts an 11-10 win in a clash on State A qualifiers from last season.
"I heard everyone cheer and I was just so happy we were done," Long said of her game-winning hit, which landed just out of reach of Libby's left fielder.
"The last two innings were a little stressful. Anything can happen, you know? When I was in the box my last time up, I was just trying to get the best outcome out of it, so I'm glad that happened," she added.
Field was pretty glad himself.
"Softball is a game of momentum and we turned our brains off a little bit," he said. "We made some changes and to see, hey, we fueled the fire of another team and have to understand now that when we fuel the fire, good teams will take advantage.
"The girls did a nice job handling the adversity."
In a setting that included high winds, a snow squall, rain and even some graupel, few could have predicted Saturday's game would play out the way it did after the start. Frenchtown senior pitcher Sadie Smith was masterful in holding the Loggers scoreless through the first five innings, allowing just three hits while striking out 10 despite throwing in the teeth of a strong wind.
The Broncs' offense was just as impressive in building a 9-0 lead. Smith and Carah Evans ripped home runs, Long, Cassidy Bagnell and Toni Beatty each delivered a double — Beatty's drove in two runs — and Olivia Campbell drove in two with a timely single.
Then came the sixth inning. Field replaced Smith with relief pitcher Kendra Jacobs and she surrendered five straight hits and four runs in 1/3 inning of duty. Campbell came on and put out the fire out in the sixth, but gave up three runs in the seventh before Field saw enough and brought back Smith with two runners aboard.
Then came the most unlikely occurrence of all. Libby No. 9 hitter Destinee Crawford hammered a three-run home run off the scoreboard. Libby (0-2) had its first lead at 10-9 and Frenchtown (2-0) looked to be in a bind with the bottom half of its lineup due up in the bottom of the seventh.
Abby Faulhaber reached base to start the Frenchtown seventh. Then with one out, Evans hit a bloop single and later stole second. Long came to the plate and lifted a fly ball to left that looked as though it might carry into the glove of the left fielder with the wind behind it. Instead it fell in front of her, allowing Faulhaber and Evans to score.
Smith picked up the pitching win after coming on in relief.
"She was awesome. I mean everything was spot on. The ball was moving for her," Field said.
"We wanted to get a look at some other pitchers. We needed to learn some things about ourselves, so we did it. We also wanted learn some stuff about another catcher I really like. I didn't have her prepared well to handle signs from the dugout, so we learned some things we need to work on."
Given Field's high praise of Smith and the balance of Frenchtown's lineup offensively, it's a good bet the Broncs are headed back to the State A tourney again this spring.
"You talk about Morgan Ray comes through here and throws 65 mph and here is Sadie, who throws at 55 on a great day," Field said, alluding to a Frenchtown legend in Ray, who pitched at Ohio State. "But Sadie's pitches are moving wherever she wants to put it and they are equally as dominant."
