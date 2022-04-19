BUTTE — The Bulldogs saw their three-game win streak snapped while Missoula Sentinel extended its streak to four with a 13-8 victory over the Bulldogs at Stodden Park on Tuesday.
The Spartans scored nine runs in the fourth inning to erase a five-run Bulldogs lead and take control of a game that started slow but featured some wild softball in the middle innings.
"We knew they were a good offensive team coming in, (but) you just can't make the mistakes we made in the fourth inning," Butte head coach Ryan Stosich said. "You just can't make those mistakes a good team like that."
A five-run third inning gave the Bulldogs a 6-1 lead but free baserunners gave the Spartans life early in the fourth.
Freshman starting pitcher Ashlinn Mullaney walked junior Emma Ries and then hit sophomore Kennedy Dypwick to open the inning. A grounder to third resulted in no throw and Sentinel had the bases loaded with no outs.
"The wheels kind of came off from there," Stosich said. "(Mullaney has) gotta clean that up, and hopefully the defense picks it up too."
A single to shallow right field that should have scored one run scored two when the ball was neither thrown nor run in to the infield in time. Then a cleanly fielded bunt was overthrown to first base, allowing another two runs to score. Sentinel junior Stella Summerfield tied the game at 6-6 with a one-out flare to right field.
The Spartans earned their final four runs of the inning.
Senior Kodi Fraser hit a double that reached the wall on one bounce to put runners at second and third for Sentinel. That was followed by another throwing error from short that scored a run.
Ries capped the inning with a three-run home to left-center.
Stosich said a lot of the defensive miscues and mental lapses are a product of inexperience.
"They are all green, 15 freshmen and sophomores," Stosich said. "But I love what I'm getting from them. And they're only going to improve as the season goes."
Butte capitalized on four singles and a few Sentinel mistakes to take a 6-1 lead after three innings.
Sophomore Kamber Leary hit a single that bounced over second base to drive in freshman Gracie Ferriter, who led off with a walk.
Senior Joscelyn Cleveland followed with a single to shallow left and the throw intended to get junior Rian Ferriter out at third base sailed into the Butte dugout. The dead ball advanced both runners and Rian Ferriter scored.
Senior Jordyn Bolton hit a low bloop that bounced off the Sentinel first baseman and rolled into foul territory for an RBI single that scored Leary. Cleveland advanced to third, allowing her to score on a passed ball.
The Bulldogs answered Sentinel's barrage with one run in the fourth off a Gracie Ferriter grounder that scored a sprinting Kodie Hoagland. Hoagland led off the bottom of the inning with a double to center.
The next inning, Hoagland drove in Bolton with a single up the middle to pull Butte within two, 10-8.
Godbout hit an RBI double over the center fielder's head that scored Leary in the second inning. Brityn Stewart followed with an RBI triple to left to put the Bulldogs up 2-0.
Rian Ferriter came in to relieve Mullaney in the fifth inning and got the Spartans out in order with two groundouts and a strikeout.
"We went through the lineup a few times," Stosich said. "They have good bats so I thought seeing a different pitcher throwing different speeds would help a little bit.
"I thought Rian came in and did a great job."
The Bulldogs will play Sentinel again on May 17 in Missoula.
Both teams entered the game winners of three in a row, and both were coming off double-digit-run victories over Missoula Hellgate. Butte (3-6) beat the Knights 19-3 in four innings on Saturday, two days after Sentinel (6-3) won 20-1 in five innings.
The Bulldogs averaged just 3.4 runs per game during their five-game losing streak to start the season, but have scored 14 per game over their three victories leading up to Tuesday's game.
"I think a lot of times pitchers are ahead of the hitters (early in the season)," Stosich said. "I think sometimes hitters need games under their belts to get going."
The Spartans have averaged more than 12 runs per game over the first nine games of the season.
The Bulldogs play at Kalispell Glacier at 4:45 p.m. on Friday. Sentinel hosts Kalispell Flathead at 4:45 p.m. Wednesday.
