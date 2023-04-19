When Helena High and Capital meet, in any sport, it's important. But when it comes to Western AA softball and potential state tournament seeding, the annual crosstown rivalry series is even more important.

The Bengals and Bruins are both 7-1 overall heading into Thursday's crosstown game at Mihelish Field. If the weather holds, the first pitch is set to go out at 3 p.m.

"It's a huge game for a lot of reasons," Helena High head coach Ryan Schulte said. "To start, it's crosstown. But I think there are some real implications and every game matters with the way we seed now, without divisionals. It matters when you are battling for a top-two spot and that's us and Capital right now."

If it wasn't for the clutch hitting of Glacier's Ella Farrell, who had game-winning hits against Helena and Capital last weekend, the Bruins and Bengals would be undefeated.

For the Bruins, it was the first Western AA loss since the 2021 season and they'll be looking to avoid another on Thursday. Also, as head coach Mike Miller put it, "You don't want to lose to your friends."

"We like to think that Helena is our biggest but not our most bitter rivalry," Miller continued. "You certainly hate to lose to your friends. If you bump into them at a restaurant or something, it's kind of nice to have the upper hand."

The Bruins have had the upper hand a lot lately in the crosstown series and won both matchups in 2022. Yet, the Bengals are looking to change that.

"We just want to prove ourselves," Helena's Brooke Richardson said. "We have always been overlooked because we haven't won against (Capital) for so long, but this year, we feel like we have what it takes."

Helena is no slouch, that's for sure and the Bengals boast one of the best offenses in Class AA softball. As a team, Helena is hitting .331 and has totaled 11 home runs, hit by five different players, three of which have gone yard at least twice.

Richardson is one of those players. She's batting .480 for the Bengals with a team-high four home runs, as well as 13 RBI and 10 runs scored.

The senior isn't the only dangerous power hitter in the lineup for Helena High.

Kendall Klemp, the Bengals catcher is batting .556 with an on-base percentage of 636. She also has three home runs to her credit, as well as a team-high 14 RBI, 13 runs scored and seven extra-base hits.

As a senior, and also a club teammate of Capital ace Nyeala Herndon, Klemp also wants to beat the Bruins, badly.

"It's a lot of fun," Klemp said. "But we really want to win this year. We hope that we get to play."

Bad weather has been the elephant in the room all spring for most of Montana. Capital had a game canceled on Tuesday against Big Sky. Yet, an earlier start was set in the hope that the game is able to be played.

If it is played, we'll see one of the state's best offenses against maybe the state's best pitcher in Nyeala Herndon, a Montana Grizzly signee, who has been lights out in the circle this season.

In 40 innings pitched, Herndon has allowed just six earned runs and 13 total. Her ERA is 1.03 and opponents are batting a paltry .155 against the senior, who is looking to make her final crosstown matchups against Helena High count.

"Kind of," she said when asked if she felt different about crosstown as a senior. "It's one of the last two times I'll get to play (in crosstown) with this team."

Herndon also has never lost to Helena High (the Bruins current win streak dates back to 2017) and is aiming to keep that streak alive her senior year.

"It's been really nice," Herndon said of having bragging rights. "But we need to keep it up and make sure we keep them."

As effective as Herndon has been in the circle for CHS, which took third at the Class AA state tournament a season ago, the offense has been outstanding too. The Bruins have 81 runs to their credit (Helena has 78) to go along with a team batting average of .342.

Anna Cockhill has been a big reason for that. She's second on the team in batting average (.448), but first in on-base percentage (.583), OPS (1.361), extra-base hits (5), runs scored (12) and stolen bases (9). The junior is also tied with Herndon for the team lead in home runs (2) and RBI (10).

"It's fun," Cockhill said of crosstown. "It's one of the most important games of the year and it's also probably a little more competitive (than a normal game), because you really want to win."