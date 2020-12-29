The Helena Public schools announced a clarification to its policy on limiting spectators to 25 during the winter sports season.
Helena Public Schools will be allowing one spectator per dressed participant and according to the release, a participant is defined as follows:
"A participant is defined as an athlete (sport team member, dance/cheer team member) in uniform for the contest. Coaches, managers, administration, trainers and all other individuals working the event will not be granted a spectator pass."
In the case of crosstown matchups between Helena High and Capital, only the home team will be allowed spectators.
The release also states, "No spectators from outside of the Helena community will be allowed to attend an event hosted by HSD No.1."
Concessions will remain closed. Passes are transferable with a limit of one spectator per participant per event.
As far as East Helena is concerned, Ron Whitmoyer, the school district's superintendent, told the Independent Record and 406mtsports.com that East Helena would also be adopting a rule of one spectator per participant with a limit of 25, with spectators also allowed only for the home team.
