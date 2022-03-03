BILLINGS — The field is open when it comes to the Montana Amateur Hockey Association Treasure State League Varsity High School State Tournament this weekend at Centennial Ice Arena.
The seven-team tourney began Thursday night with Havre skating past Helena, 8-7. Bozeman and Great Falls were to play at 6:45 p.m. Thursday.
On Friday Billings plays Havre at 8:30 a.m., Missoula is matched with Helena at 10:45 a.m., Flathead meets Great Falls at 1 p.m., Missoula takes on Billings at 5:15 p.m. and Bozeman skates against Flathead at 7:30 p.m.
Teams are split into a red and blue pool.
The red pool includes Bozeman, Great Falls, and Flathead.
The blue pool consists of Missoula, Helena, Billings and Havre.
Teams are seeded according to where they finished in the Treasure State League standings.
Bozeman (15-5, 46 points) finished the regular season in first place, followed by Missoula (15-5, 42), Billings (13-7, 40), Flathead (14-6, 36), Havre (9-11, 31), Helena (4-16, 21), and Great Falls (0-20, 15).
On Saturday, the No. 3 team from the red pool will meet the No. 4 team from the blue at 10 a.m. Then, at 2:15 p.m., the No. 1 team from the red plays the No. 2 team from the blue at 2:15 p.m. The day concludes with the No. 1 team from the blue playing the No. 2 team from the red at 4:30 p.m.
On Sunday, the winner of the red No. 3 vs. blue No. 4 game plays the blue No. 3 at 8 a.m. in the fifth-place match. The third-fourth place match is at 10:15 a.m. and the championship is at 12:30 p.m.
Missoula is the defending champion. Billings last won the championship in 2020.
“We all match up very well,” said Billings first-year coach Gary Dimon. “The top four seeds are all pretty close. It’s just a matter of who can put it together and win a championship.
“It should be a great state tournament. It really should. We’ve all beat each other in our home barn and in their rink; it’s whoever shows up to play.”
While Dimon said he expects a competitive tourney, he did say the Bulls “should be very competitive. There’s no doubt.”
On Saturday every senior on each team, 43 total, will be honored at 12:15 p.m. All-state awards, voted on by the coaches, will be announced shortly after the seniors are honored.
The Bulls have five seniors: Daylon Rinebarger, Elijah Nickisch, Jensen Weatherford, Cael McCollum, and Hayden Wagner.
Concessions will be available and admission is free for spectators.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.