FORT SHAW — Steve Komac and Ed McNamee of Great Falls, Lon Carter of Helena and Derek Schulz of Whitefish will be inducted into the Montana Coaches Association Hall of Fame this summer.

The Montana Coaches Association announced the 2023 class in a press release on Friday.

Komac, the men's wrestling coach at the University of Providence, has been coaching for 29 years in Montana, including six years as head wrestling coach at Browning and 19 at Great Falls before accepting the position at UP.

Komac led the Bison to State AA championships in 2013, 2014, and 2015. During his time coaching high school wrestling, Komac coached 39 state champions and 143 state placers.

McNamee, who became the head swim coach for both Great Falls CMR and Great Falls High in 2003 and continues in that role today, has had a 26-year coaching career. His stops include coaching middle school football at Holy Spirit in Great Falls to college football at Montana Western. He has also served as an assistant football, swimming and track and field coach at both Great Falls public high schools.

McNamee's swim teams have earned 28 state trophies. The Great Falls girls won State AA championships in 2022 and 2023. The CMR boys won a state title in 2010 and the CMR girls won five straight State AA crowns from 2008-12.

Carter has been the Helena Capital boys track and field coach for the past 21 years — leading the Bruins to a State AA title in 2004 — and overall his coaching career spans 62 years. He has coached for Helena Public Schools for 54 years, including 50 at Capital.

In 1974, Carter was hired as the boys basketball coach at Helena's new high school, Capital High, and he held the position for five years. Over the past 50 years, Carter has led the Capital strength and conditioning program. He also has been an assistant football coach at Capital.

Schulz spent his entire 27-year coaching career at Whitefish. He was a boys basketball assistant for 11 years and head boys basketball coach for three seasons. He was the head track and field coach for 24 years and an assistant for three seasons.

Schulz led the Whitefish girls to the 2019 State A championship. The Whitefish boys won state banners in 1997, 1998, 2003, 2004, 2006, 2008 and 2013. Schulz was honored as the 2017 National High School Athletic Coaches Association national boys track and field coach of the year.

The hall of fame induction ceremony is scheduled for Thursday, July 27, at Great Falls CMR. The ceremony is part of the MCA Awards Ceremony and held in conjunction with the MCA Coaches Clinic. The ceremony begins at 11:30 a.m. and family and friends of the honorees are invited.