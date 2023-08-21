The first full week of fall high school sports has arrived and by Thursday, every single fall sport is allowed to take part in competition.

Local golf teams have already gotten things underway, because their season ends sooner to try and avoid bad weather. But football, volleyball, soccer and cross country get started for real this week.

Last Friday were the annual scrimmages held by the Helena High and Capital football teams. It was a first glimpse at what's coming in the 2023 football season and looking ahead to fall sports as a whole, here are some key storylines in the Helena area.

State title defenders

With 13 players that graduated now playing college football, including four for the Cats and Griz, there's not doubt that Helena Capital is going to have to reload.

But that's high school football and the cupboard isn't nearly as bare as some around the state might perceive it to be for the defending Class AA state champions.

The Bruins have a pair of honorable mention all-state offensive lineman returning in Cole Dawes and Barrett Hageman. Capital also boasts a talented running back room once again led by Lance Baumgart who rushed for 338 yards last season and averaged six yards per attempt. Taking over at quarterback is junior Merek Mihelish.

Mihelish is a standout track athlete and was AA state runner-up in the 110 hurdles. He's also the son of head coach Kyle Mihelish. The quarterback completed multiple passes for at least 20 yards and will make his first career start on Friday against Gallatin.

"We have a lot of new faces," Coach Mihelish said after the scrimmage on Friday. "But I'm excited. We have a really good group of seniors and juniors."

While the Bruins won the Class AA football championship, they are also the defending state champs in boys AA golf too.

Head coach Casey Lyndes had to replace two all-state performers in Joe McGreevey and Dutch Teders, but Kyler Meredith returns with plenty of state tournament experience. Jace Belzer and John Gilbert are two other names to know for the Bruins, along with Kash Helfert and Caden McCullough.

CHS has won three trophies now under coach Lyndes in the past four seasons and showed, with a fourth-place finish among all Class AA teams in the Great Falls Invitational last week, that they can contend for hardware once again.

State title contenders

Capital won its first state championship in 11 years last fall, but Helena High is looking to snap an even longer drought — 91 years to be exact.

Helena posted a 7-3 overall record last season, but won seven of its first eight games before losing a top-ranked showdown with Capital, and getting knocked out of the playoffs by Gallatin.

Like every high school team, Helena is dealing with significant losses. But the Bengals return their starting quarterback in Carter Kraft, along with all-state wideout Manu Melo and first-team all-state linebacker Ryan Frisinger.

Kraft accounted for 2,912 total yards and 26 total touchdowns as he earned honorable mention all-state. Kehler Woodland earned the same honor on the defensive line. Matt Goleman who was second-team all-state as an offensive lineman.

Tevin Wetzel should have an expanded role at running back, and Jamie Lieberg is another rising player at cornerback, along with returning starter Sam Ark.

Kraft and Melu were one of the most dynamic quarterback-receiver duos in Class AA, and it will be fun to see what they can do as an encore in 2023.

Helena will find out about itself early as the Bengals travel to Bozeman for a Week 1 showdown of expected state title contenders. The Hawks were the state runner-up a season ago and should be one of the teams standing in the way of the Helena squads in Class AA along with Glacier, Missoula Sentinel, Billings West, and Gallatin.

Another local football team that's a legit state title contender in 2023 is Jefferson. The Panthers have made consecutive Class B state semifinal appearances and boast one of the best rosters in Class B.

Offensive tackle Dalton Noble has numerous D-1 offers, while head coach Clint Layng recently told 406mtsports.com that in his eyes, Luke Oxarart is as good a player as anyone in Class B.

There were some key departures due to graduation, but the Panthers are deep and talented and they'll get to test themselves right away against the defending Class B state champions (Florence-Carlton) this Friday night in Boulder. The Falcons have knocked the Panthers out of the playoffs in each of the past two seasons.

Of course, the local state title contenders aren't limited to just football and another team to keep an eye on is Helena High volleyball. The Bengals are the defending Western AA champions and went unbeaten in conference play a season ago.

All-conference outside hitter Makenzie Jackson and Birdie Heuiser will lead a Helena squad into action that won 23 matches a year ago and is coached by Lindsey Day, who has guided the Bengals to three state tournament appearances since 2019.

Jefferson and Townsend have also turned themselves into perennial contenders in Class B volleyball, although conquering the mighty Huntley Project in the Southern B won't be easy. The league is stout which is why Jefferson missed the state tournament despite 21 wins a season ago, as well as a title in Butte's Blocktober fest.

Last but certainly not least is the Capital boys soccer team. Led by Trey Moseman, the Western AA Player of the Year in 2022, as well as three other returning all-state performers (Gunnar Shumate, Liam McAdams, Dane Quinn), CHS is viable contender.

The Bruins have 10 starters back and was the only team to defeat Missoula Hellgate last season. The Knights won the state title, but did have their 58-match unbeaten streak snapped by the Bruins last fall. And with so much talent and experience returning, a deeper run in the postseason certainly seems possible for the Bruins.

Crosstown football in September

One of the biggest changes to the local high school football schedule is the that Helena High and Capital won't play in the final week of the regular season for the first time since 2018.

In Class AA, there's only one crosstown matchup allowed in each division per season in the final week. CMR and Great Falls High get that game each year in the Eastern AA. The crosstown game is rotated in the Western AA, which is why the Bruins and Bengals will meet on September 22nd.

"It's out of our hands," Helena High head coach Dane Broadhead said. "I can understand from a town perspective, how it's cool to have it at the end of the season. But there are great rivalries in college football and high school that are in the middle of the season too. So I don't think it changes much."

A new home for East Helena

After two seasons of playing varsity sports as part of the Western A, the East Helena Vigilantes will shift to the Eastern A this season, which will mean getting to know some new opponents.

With opponents such as Lewistown, Billings Central, Miles City, Glendive, Havre, Lockwood, Hardin, Laurel, and Sidney, the schedule won't be any easier for the Vigilantes. In fact, their first two games on the gridiron are against the defending Class A state champs (Lewistown) and the runner-up Billings Central.

The volleyball and soccer teams will see similar changes with Livingston also being in the mix as part of the new Eastern A. It will be a fresh start and lead to some fresh rivals.

It's also going to be a storyline throughout the school year for EHHS athletics.