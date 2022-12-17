MISSOULA – When Hellgate senior swimmer Sean Murphree launched himself out of the Grizzly Pool on Saturday afternoon, a large scar across his left side appeared.
The since-healed gash is the result of a late-July accident where Murphree, out biking, was hit by a car.
A competitive mountain biker, he was training on a long ride out in the Miller Creek area when his downhill portion of the trip took a scary turn.
“A car turned left right in front of me … I was going probably at least 30 or 35 miles per hour,” Murphree said. “I hit the side of his car and broke my collarbone and split my lip in half.”
In the aftermath, the 50-yard freestyle state champion from a year ago hardly remembered what happened. After taking a minute to catch the breath that was knocked out of him, he got up and thought he had just a bloody nose.
In fact, the driver of the car was more worried than the victim of the crash.
“He was a little more freaked out than I was honestly,” Murphree said. “I felt pretty bad for him because I knew he didn’t do it on purpose.”
But once the shock wore off, Murphree had to face the reality of the injuries. He was first stuck with lots of bed rest and then, equally as much physical therapy.
He had to have a metal plate put in to repair his clavicle, and his time out of the pool extended to nine months.
Murphree’s first time getting back into the water was just three weeks ago. The Missoula City Meet on Saturday was just his second competition since the crash.
“I’m still getting used to the metal in there with the swimming,” Murphree said. “It just feels a little weird. I can feel it getting sore and the mobility of it is just a little different. It’s not too bad, though.”
Turning to running and, surprisingly, biking once he was able (though it comes with more hesitation now), Murphree stayed in shape as best he could ahead of the swim season.
On Saturday afternoon, he took second place in his state-best event, the 50-freestyle, with a time of 23.56. The only person ahead of him was Kalispell Glacier’s Isaac Keim, who clocked in at 22.89.
Ironically, Keim took second at state in the event last year behind Murphree.
“It’ll be a good competition this year. It’ll be fun.” Murphree said.
The more comfortable he gets as the season moves along, the more that top battle will heat up. But after such a setback, second place isn’t a bad starting point.
Not to mention his first-place finish in the 100 breaststroke and first-place finishes as a member of Hellgate’s 200 medley relay team and 200 freestyle relay team.
While Murphree’s strong return highlighted the Missoula City Meet, there was plenty of other action taking place, and here are top-three results from a full afternoon of swimming:
