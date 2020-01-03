BILLINGS — The Billings high school wrestling and swimming head coaches will be the featured speakers at the next gathering of the Midland Roundtable on Thursday, Jan. 9 at noon at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center.
Wrestling coaches Jeremy Hernandez of Billings West, Josh Beeman of Senior, Ben Sulser of Skyview, Barry Morgan of Central and Beau Malia of Lockwood have been invited. Lockwood opened a freshman academy this school year, and has five freshmen on the roster.
Next year, Lockwood will have freshmen and sophomores at the high school, the following year there will be freshmen, sophomores and juniors and in year four this year’s freshmen will be seniors and the first graduating class at the school.
Swimming coaches Karen Pearson of West, Mitch Crouse of Senior, Mike Walz of Skyview and Robyn O'Nan of Central have also been invited to give short presentations on their teams.
Lunch will be available for $10 for Roundtable members and $15 for non-members.
