BILLINGS — Mike Walz, who has held several coaching positions with the Billings School District 2 swimming program, has resigned as head coach at Billings Skyview.

Mark Wahl, the director of athletics and activities for Billings Public Schools, made the announcement Thursday.

Walz began his coaching career at Billings West in 1984, a position he held until 1988. During the 2012-13 school year Walz became a district-wide assistant and was named the district’s head coach the following season.

When the district returned to having one head coach for each school in 2016-17, Walz took over the Skyview program and had been there since.

“We truly appreciate all that Mike has done for the SD2 swim program and Skyview High,” Wahl wrote in an email announcing Walz’s retirement. “We can’t thank him enough for the time, energy and enthusiasm he constantly shared with our student-athletes. We wish Mike all the best as he moves into retirement.”