BILLINGS — Swimmer Daniel Apostol of the YMCA Seahawks program has qualified to compete in the 100th anniversary of the YMCA National Short Course Swimming Championship.

The event is scheduled for April 3-7 in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Apostol, a sophomore at Billings Central, has been swimming with the Seahawks for nine years and holds five state club records, according to a press release from the Billings YMCA. He qualified for the national competition in the 100 and 200 breaststrokes, 100 butterfly and the 100 freestyle.

This is the second year that Apostol has qualified for the championships but this is the first year he’ll be attending.

“We are very proud of Daniel Apostol for making it to the YMCA National Short Course Swimming Championship this year,” Kristen Wyatt, the Billings Family YMCA Seahawks swim coach, was quoted as saying in a press release. “This is an incredibly competitive event to qualify for, and he worked very hard for this opportunity.”

Apostol recently won Class AB state swimming titles in the 200 IM (2:04.43) and the 100 free (47.94) in Great Falls in February.