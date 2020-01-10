Peter Thompson Virginia

Billings' Peter Thompson committed to the University of Virginia on Wednesday.

BILLINGS — Billings swimmer Peter Thompson has committed to the University of Virginia, the Billings Aquatic Club Stingrays announced Friday on Facebook.

Thompson, 17, will begin his career with Virginia in the fall of 2021, according to the Stingrays. 

In August, Thompson qualified for the 2020 Olympic Team Trials. He was also named the Big Sky State Games Youth Athlete of the Year and the National Congress of State Games Youth Male Athlete of the Year in the fall.

