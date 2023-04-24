BRADENTON, Fla. — Syler Pizzolato of Billings has been selected for Team USA to compete at the World Deaf Swimming Championships in Buenos Aires, Argentina, from Aug. 13-19.

Pizzolato, 16, competes for the Billings Aquatic Club year-round and swims for Billings Senior during the high school season.

USA Deaf Swimming made the announcement on Facebook on Friday and BAC coach Sean Marshall alerted The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com of Pizzolato's selection to the team.

Marshall wrote in an email to The Gazette: "HUGE CONGRATS to Syler Pizzolato!!!!!!!!!! Sy was just named to represent TEAM USA at the World Deaf Swimming Championships in Buenos Aires Argentina Aug 13-19!!!!!"

According to a post on the USA Deaf Swimming website, the 6th World Deaf Swimming Championships is a long course meters event. There will be teams from more than 30 countries, totaling 300-plus athletes, competing.

Athletes chosen for Team USA go through an application process and must meet mandatory eligibility requirements. The selection process includes resumes, qualification times, and interviews. Selection committee members also hope to choose athletes who have the ability to finish in the top eight in one or more events according to the Athlete Criteria Policy listed on the USA Deaf Swimming website.

As listed in the Athlete Criteria Policy on the USA Deaf Swimming website, athletes on Team USA must commit to fundraising to cover expenses of participation. Marshall has started a GoFundMe campaign, with the hope that the community will help cover Pizzolato's travel and lodging expenses for the world championships.

According to the article associated with the GoFundMe campaign information for Pizzolato, he was born with moderate to severe hearing loss in both ears. The article stated that his hearing difficulty is "specifically severe when it comes to human speech as he can't hear any speech without his aids. In order to qualify for the USA Team, Sy had to have a hearing loss of at least 55DB in the better ear and his was 82DB loss along with time standard cuts set by Team USA."

"Syler reads lips very well and has worked extremely hard over the years to get to this level and in and out of the pool," Marshall said in a GoFundMe press release. "Please donate to help Sy and his family offset travel expenses and support them for this unbelievable opportunity and experience!"

To view the GoFundMe page for Pizzolato, visit: https://gf.me/v/c/6j8l/syler-pizzolato-team-usa-deaf-swimming-champs .