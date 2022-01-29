MISSOULA — Jackson Moe admittedly didn’t have the greatest start in the 200-yard medley relay on Saturday at Grizzly Pool.
The Missoula Sentinel senior slipped while getting into the backstroke and had to harvest the momentum he could find to begin his dolphin kicks. He recovered well enough that the Spartans still won the opening event at the Missoula Invitational in their final tune-up for the state tournament.
Moe knows the importance of perfection in the pool because races can come down to hundredths of a second. He’s already won individual state titles and has committed to swim in college, so all that’s left is trying to help lead the Spartans to their first state trophy.
“That’s the last big thing I want to accomplish,” he said in between races Saturday. “We’ve never done it. If we did it my senior year, that would be super cool.”
Moe got a taste of what the competition at state might look like on Saturday. Over 300 kids from 17 teams descended upon Missoula for the event, including all the Class AA teams except for the two Great Falls schools and the three Billings schools.
Moe will likely swim the 200 freestyle, 200 medley relay and 400 free relay at state, with his fourth event being the 100 free or 100 backstroke, whichever gives Sentinel the best chance to place after finishing fourth last year. He won his first two individual titles last winter in the 100 free and 200 free, the latter of which he’s trying to break the state record in this year.
“We almost got third, and that was really encouraging to see what we could do,” he said. “It’s like we know we can do it, and we just have to put in the work and effort. If we do that and make our relays as fast as possible and we get first in all of our races, we could definitely do it.”
Moe’s time in the pool started when his parents signed him up for swimming lessons around the age of 2 or 3 so he wouldn’t drown at Flathead Lake, he recalled. He added that he was initially taught by Emily von Jentzen, who in 2017 became the first to swim the length of Flathead Lake and back.
By the age of 5, Moe joined club swimming and has focused solely on swimming, spending about 11 months of the year competing for Sentinel or MYST, the Missoula YMCA Swim Team. He’ll continue his swimming on scholarship at Division II Colorado Mesa, which he was initially drawn to by his friend and former Hellgate swimmer Tanner Baldry, who now competes there.
“Every time I went to practice, it made me happy and excited. I felt at home in the water. I never felt a disconnect,” Moe offered about his love for swimming. “Once I saw that I had potential in it, that was motivating. It makes you want to do it more and more and get better and better at it. I knew I was going to swim in college, and I planned on doing that that by the time I was 12.”
Before Moe gets there, he has a high school season to try to end on a high note. He and the seniors on the three Missoula teams swam their final high school home meet on Saturday, which was also their first home meet since February 2020 because of the pandemic.
Sentinel is expected to bring seven swimmers to the state tournament Feb. 11-12 in Great Falls. In addition to Moe competing for an individual title, senior AJ McCormick is among the favorites in the 100 breaststroke and 200 individual medley, while junior Connor Mizner is a contender in the 100 butterfly, according to head coach Brady Baughman.
“We have a small team, but we’re all real fast,” Moe said. “We’re all connected, that’s the big part. Our team bond is very strong because we’re all part of MYST, the club team at the Y, so we’ve known each other for 5 or 6 years, so our team bonding is very tight, and that makes us trust each other. I’m really excited to see what we can do at state.”
