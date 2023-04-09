HELENA — When Helena High swimmer Garrett Krattiger recently won two State championships at the 2023 State Swim Meet in Great Falls, he became the newest member of the local individual “Double Winner Swimmer’s Club.

Since the local schools began taking part in the MHSA Swim Championships in the early 1970s, only 12 athletes have captured two individual titles in the same year-end meet.

This week, Replays pays tribute to those who achieved that remarkable feat, in chronological order.

Tom Knapton (Capital, 1988) was the first to turn the trick, and he actually did it twice. In 1987, Knapton garnered the 200-yard freestyle and the 500 free, both titles in school-record time. His final season, his 200 IM crown came in a state-record clocking of 2:00.09, before retaining the 500 free while lowering his CHS mark to 4:54.56.

Knapton was actually a double triple-champion, being a member of the winning 200 medley relays both years. As a junior, with Jim Bezanson, Travis Elder and Steve Everett, the Bruin foursome was just 2/10ths off the state record; and in 1988, the same crew established a state standard of 1:43.07.

Knapton led the Bru-crew to back-to-back team titles, while left the program with 10 all-state (top-6) medals – 6 individual, 4 relays, and six State crowns – 4 individual, 2 relays. And he still holds six school records (3 individual, 3 relays).

Jim Bezanson (Capital, 1989) followed up the two previously-mentioned 200 IM championships with a pair of individual State victories his senior year. He set CHS records in the 50 freestyle (21.83) and 100 butterfly (51.66) and added a second-place in the 200 medley relay, while pacing the brown-and-gold to the runner-up team trophy.

Bezanson, a member of three top-2 teams at State, finished with 10 lifetime State Meet medals (6 individual, 4 relays); four MHSA titles (2 individual, 2 relays); and part of three school-record relays. Knapton and he both swam for the University of Washington.

Heidi Gray (Capital, 1992) won four straight 200 IM titles, ripping off a triple double her last three years, winning the 100 breaststroke as a soph, ahead of a couple 500 freestyle crowns. Heidi missed a quadruple double by 42/100ths-of-a-second, placing runner-up in the 100 breast her freshman year.

She left CHS with five individual and two relay program records, and still holds the 200 IM mark of 2:13.43, 31 years later. Gray collected 12 all-state medals (8 individual, 4 relays) and seven individual State championships. At the University of Washington, she became the Lady Huskies 3-time “Most Inspirational Swimmer” from 1994-96.

Thad Michalson (Capital, 1991) holds the all-city (HHS & CHS) boys record of eight combined State titles (five individual, three relays), consisting of three 50 freestyles, 100 freestyle, 100 backstroke, 200 free relay and two 200 medley relays. Michalson matched Knapton’s double-triple, and he is the only local swimmer, male or female, to win four golds in the same meet (1991 – 50 free, 100 back, 200 medley and 200 free relays).

He also shares Knapton’s all-city mark of two state records; the 1992 medley relay (with Chad Fero, Mike McKinnon and Eric Milbrandt) in 1:40.98, and the 50 freestyle in 21.35 seconds. Thad’s 50 free standard lasted 23 years. He also helped the Bruins to four State Meet team trophies; runners-up in 1989 and ‘91, and third in 1990 and ‘92.

Thad shares the most boys’ all-city individual crowns (5) with two others, and his 14 career All-State medals are tied for No. 2. His school race records that still stand 31 years later, are the 50 free, 100 back, and all three relays. Michalson went on to become an All-American for Linfield College, in 1993.

Diane Moerer (Helena, 1996) is among only a handful of swimmers statewide to achieve a “quadruple double,” winning two individual MHSA titles all four years. She holds the all-city overall (boys & girls) records for most State golds, with nine combined and the maximum eight individual championships. Her solo titles are composed four 500 freestyles, two 200 frees, 200 butterfly and 100 butterfly.

Diane’s third crown in the 1993 meet as a freshman – with the 400 free relay unit of Kirsten Douglas, Darcee Zeiler and sister Jennifer Moerer, at 3:49.42 – sparked the Lady Bengals to the third-place team trophy. She established school-records in eight events, most of which lasted for 15 years. Moerer went on to swim for the U.S. Air Force Academy, where she placed in the top-8 in the 200 butterfly at the W.A.C. Championships.

Sara Lynd (Helena, 1999), after finishing as a Bridesmaid at State five times, capped off her career with a pair of individual championships. She won the 1999 50 freestyle in 25.12, followed by the 100 free crown with an HHS record of 54.54. Sara finished with 13 career State medals, 8 individual and 5 relays.

Karl Kingery (Helena, 2007) was a two-time double winner, his sophomore and junior years, in the 200 and 500 freestyle finals. He captured his third consecutive 200 free title his final season, in 1:44.25, but just missed making the elite “triple-double” fraternity when he was out-touched at the wall in the 100 freestyle by 1/100th second, 47.76 to 47.77.

A member of two top-3 HHS State teams (2004-05), “King Karl” amassed an all-city boys record 15 State Meet medals (8 individual, 7 relays); tied Michalson’s five individual MHSA golds; and set 10 Bengal race records (7 individual, 3 relays), many of which lasted 12-13 years. Kingery swam collegiately for two years with the storied University of Notre Dame Irish.

Kaitlyn Kleppelid (Helena, 2013) is the overall city record-holder with 16 MHSA medals – 15 were top-3 placings – being the only Bengal or Bruin (male or female) to obtain the maximum number of both 8 individual and 8 relay all-state citations. A 5-time State champion, she obtained Doube Winner status in 2013, with her third 100 breaststroke crown, clocking a state record 1:04.48 (still in effect for 10 years now) and lowering her PR by 2-seconds; and copping the 200 IM at 2:07.72, besting her own school mark for the fourth time.

Kaitlyn left the program with 11 school records (8 individual, 3 relays) – most or all of which still stand – and paced the team to State trophies all four years, culminating in back-to-back championships (2012-13). Her scholarship to swim for the University of Denver was kiboshed by injuries.

Peter Kotson (Helena, 2014) joined the double winners club his final season, earning State gold medals in the 200 IM and 100 butterfly. He achieved a triple crown, as well, with the winning 200 free relay (Nick Angeli, Stephen Murphy, Colton Bauer), and was also part of the runner-up 400 relay.

Kotson was a member of four HHS top-3 team placings – 2013 titlists, second-place in 2011 and ’13 (by 1-point) and third in 2014. He garnered five AA crowns (4 individual, 1 relay); 13 all-state citations (7 individual, 6 relays); and seven school race records (5 individual, 2 relays). Peter competed at the next level at the D-I University of Utah.

Parker Keller (Helena, 2020) attained double solo champion status his final season, retaining his State 100 breaststroke gold in 56.87 and capturing 200 IM at 1:57.37, both HHS records. He added a third gold and another school mark (3:17.68) as one-fourth of the winning 400 free relay (Rob Wagner, Christion Goetsch, Jacob Demmings), while spearheading the red-and-white’s MHSA title team triumph.

Keller earned 11 lifetime all-state medals (6 individual, 5 relays), four AA crowns (3 individual, 1 relay) and set four Bengal records (2 individual, 2 relays). He presently swims for Providence College Friars in Rhode Island.

Robert Wagner (Helena, 2021) became an individual double winner his senior year, capturing the 100 butterfly in state record time, at 51.35, while earning the 50 free in 21.75. He added a third title in the 200 free relay (with Christion Goetsch, Jacob Demmons, Quade Oser) and a new school standard of 1:30.34. He missed his fourth gold in the 400 relay by 2½-seconds.

Wagner finished with six career MHSA crowns, having also won the 100 butterfly (Bengal record 52.66) as a soph, and the 500 free and 400 freestyle relay in 2020. He finished with 14 lifetime all-state medals (8 individual, 6 relays); was part of four Bengal top-three team placings (2020 champions, 2018 runners-up) and earned a scholarship to Brooklyn’s St. Francis College.

Garrett Krattiger (Helena, 2024) etched his name on to the Double Winners readerboard, claiming championships in the 100 backstroke with an HHS-record 51.46, and repeating in the 500 free, in 4:50.26. This brings the Bengal junior’s career totals to 9 State medals (6 individual, 3 relays). With one more year left, Krattiger has the opportunity to join a handful of local boys as double-double winners.

