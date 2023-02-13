Amber Stevenson, Mollee Jones, Sage Tamcke, Olivia Pfeiffer, Jillian Stewart and coach Katie Gilboy were the first representatives of the new East Helena high school at the State Swim Meet Feb. 14, 2020 in Great Falls.
GREAT FALLS – East Helena swimmers Jillian Stewart and Sarah Richter readily admitted there had been tears during the 2023 state swimming meet over the end of their high school swimming careers.
As two of the first four seniors in program history, Richter summed up why Friday.
“It’s a very bittersweet moment, but it’s something I think to be proud of and it’s cool that we’re making school history,” Richter said.
Stewart and Sage Tamcke were part of the first five Vigilantes swimmers upon East Helena’s opening their freshman year.
“I think it’s pretty cool that we get to be the ones to start the program,” Tamcke said.
They were joined this year by exchange student Giorgia Aloisio as four of the eight swimmers on the Vigilantes’ squad were seniors.
“Eight is double the number we had last year,” first-year coach Evan Lampman explained.
Slowly but surely, they’ve been growing and achieving milestones over the past four seasons.
Grant Laman became the first boys swimming state finalist in 2021 (boys 100 freestyle). Richter became the first girls state finalist this past weekend (girls 100 breaststroke).
“Class A has some really solid established programs and (us) getting to this point, I think was a huge jump for our program,” Lampman said.
The seniors and Lampman were looking forward to the Vigilantes building on the foundation that has been laid for the next classes yet to come.
“I’m looking forward to having Sarah and the seniors come and talk to my middle schoolers and get them into the program and get this whole thing going,” Lampman said.
“Next year’s leader is going to be a junior, which means juniors, sophomores and freshmen and hopefully eighth graders, leading into several years in a row of hard work and success. So establishing this starts kind of where I’m teaching in the middle school and making sure that these kids know that there is a program that they can rely on that they can go to and that they can build a tradition for.”
Stewart hopes that tradition includes a legacy of hard work and perseverance that brings more people to the sport. Tamcke hopes for more boys in the future.
Richter hopes it includes:
“Being proud of who you are and knowing that you tried your best because it’s very hard being in a new program when everyone else here has had their programs for years and years, but I think our legacy is just building off of each other."
Lampman has been grateful for the example they have set and for what he envisions for the future of the Vigilantes.
“We have some incredible young people on this team that are intent on building their own tradition,” he said. “I would look out for us. We’re going to make some noise in the state competitions in the next few years.”
