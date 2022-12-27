MISSOULA — When Frenchtown athlete Addy Lewis began swimming in the first grade, she never imagined she’d become an NCAA Division I signee.
Living in Havre, swimming was just something to do when frequent cold snaps came through town during the winter months. She was a young girl cooped up inside with energy to burn, so her parents got her in the pool.
Now two state championships and nearly a decade later, Lewis is Washington State-bound after signing a national letter of intent to join the Cougars swim team.
“The pool now is like a home to me,” said Lewis, who competes for the Missoula Big Sky team since Frenchtown does not have a high school team. “After a bad day, I love just going to the pool and swimming. It’s always there, it’s always reliable and it’s just my happy place. I love being at the pool deck.”
That’s what’s made dedicating herself to the sport so easy. Over the past 10 years, it turned from an energy-burning exercise to a passion — from a leisure activity to her life’s work.
Through commitment that her Missoula Aquatic Club coach Jay Friend has rarely seen, Lewis is now ranked the No. 1 swimmer in the state of Montana according to Swim Cloud and is the defending state champion in the 50-yard freestyle and the 50-yard fly.
“She’s one of the more dedicated athletes I’ve ever had,” Friend said. “She does a really good job at finding what she wants to focus on and then chasing it.”
Hence her quick choice to spend the next four years of her athletic career in Pullman, Washington. WSU was the one and only school she visited in her recruitment process because she knew what she wanted in a university and when she arrived on campus for a visit, the reality matched the vision.
This past summer, Lewis got the ball rolling on her own recruitment, reaching out to coaches and lining up a few phone calls with Cougars head coach Matt Leach. Washington State always stood out to her because of its proximity to home — far but not too far — and the rest fell into place.
“I fell in love with the people, the campus and the facilities,” Lewis said of her official visit. “It was the environment I wanted to continue my career for the next four years in … it just felt right.”
During Leach’s four-year stint, the Cougars have had one of the highest-performing academic teams in the PAC-12. In 2021-22, a program-record five swimmers earned CSCAA Scholar All-America accolades and 11 Cougars were named to the Pac-12 Conference Winter Academic Honor Roll.
In the pool, their trajectory continues to point upward as five school records fell and 19 WSU top-10 times were set in the same season. The program offers the best of both worlds for Lewis, who is starting to run out of competition locally.
“She talked to me and one of the things she’s excited about is that she gets to go off and train with a bunch of young women who have the same goals, are going to push her and who she’s going to have to chase in practice,” Friend said.
The chase, literally and figuratively, never stops for Lewis.
She chased success in swimming, she chased the perfect fit for college and now she’ll get to chase a fulfilling collegiate career. And before Lewis ever even dives in for the first time, she’s put herself in great company.
She’ll be just one of two Montana swimmers in the PAC-12, joining Utah’s Lily Milner of Kalispell. She’ll be one of less than 10 Division I swimmers in any conference from the state of Montana.
Differentiating herself from that pack will probably be next up on her to-do list, and if her prior pursuits are any indication, she’ll achieve it.
“I don’t know what that (her potential) looks like, but I’m sure it could be pretty high,” Friend said. “The big piece of advice that I gave her was to take it one step at a time. Everyone wants to get to the top and be the best or reach the highest level but you can’t go from step one to step 10. You have to go from step one to step two and then step two to step three. Be patient, trust the process, and it’ll come.”
In the mean time, Lewis has a senior season to finish as she looks to defend two championships. With her future now set, there'll be nothing else for her to focus on but that.
"It's fun to know that I'm going somewhere for swimming ... my senior year won't be my last year," Lewis said. "It's made this year more fun ... it's had a very positive impact."
