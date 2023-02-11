GREAT FALLS – As the strains of Journey’s "Don’t Stop Believin’" floated through Swarthout Fielhouse, a rowdy group splashed and sung along from the pool in celebration of yet another day of both first places and final laps.
For many, it was a celebration of all that had been accomplished over a season of practices and races. For others, the moment also represented the final moments of their high school careers as the lane lines were pulled up and the banners taken down.
The Great Falls girls started and ended the day with relay victories to put the finishing touches on a second consecutive Class AA girls title with a total score of 177 points.
Runner-up Great Falls CMR scored 162 and just behind in third place was Missoula Big Sky with 160.
The Missoula Hellgate boys won the Class AA boys competition with 220 points. Kalispell Glacier was second with 148 and Billings West was third with 136.
Billings Central swept both the A-B boys and girls standings for the third year in a row, with the girls earning their fourth straight.
In the girls competition, the Rams won with 132 points while Hardin placed second with 40 and Columbia Falls third with 38. The boys won with 96 points, Polson was second with 62 and Columbia Falls was third with 52.
Billings Central sweeps again
"They worked very hard this season; we had kind of a crazy season with a lot of meets and in the end it paid off because they had the experience they needed." Billings Central coach Robyn O'Nan said after clinching the titles. "They had the training they needed and then they had the family they needed to win."
The Rams stacked up seven individual winners, five of them in multiple events, across the boys and girls teams and earned victories in five of the six available relays.
Senior Alyson Early earned her third consecutive titles in the 200 free (1 minute, 58.17 seconds) and 100 free (54.12). Sophomore Kelly Early won the 50 free (26.23) for the second year in a row and came away victorious in the 100 butterfly (1:03.89), as well.
Senior Megan Beers won the 200 IM (2:23.32) and the 100 breaststroke (1:15.16). Ellie Smith won the 500 free (6:04.33) and Myah Kunz won the 100 back (1:04.89).
The Rams girls also swept the relay wins in the 200 medley (2:00.0), 200 free (1:48.25) and 400 free (4:02.85), which included a lineup of all four senior captains who couldn't stop the tears from flowing after the conclusion.
Daniel Apostol led the boys with victories in the 200 IM (2:04.43) and 100 free (47.94) where he swam the best time of the day, regardless of class. Dylan Shelton won the 500 free (5:03.67) and 100 back (56.25).
The boys bookended their day with victories in the 200 medley (1:49.61) and 400 free (3:32.67).
Lewis sisters lead Missoula Big Sky
Missoula Big Sky's third-place trophy came largely in part due to the performances of the Lewis sisters from Frenchtown.
Senior Addy Lewis repeated as champion in the 50 free (23.74) and 100 butterfly (57.55) to conclude her high school career.
But her freshman sister, Elly Lewis, also came through with top swims to take victories in the 200 IM (2:12.56) and 500 free (5:15.5).
"Elly Lewis, just out of nowhere," described coach Brady Baughman. "She's pretty quick, (we thought) it's going to be really great. But then that 200 IM out of nowhere, for a best time of like all time best times, was a fantastic race.
"I definitely talked to Addy and asked her how she did it and just kind of went with it," Elly Lewis said in how she handled her nerves. "My first one was a mess and I got better every single one after that."
"It's crazy. We swam great today," Addy Lewis said. "It feels great to have all our hard work pay off."
Missoula Big Sky's Ella Stack also earned victory for the Eagles in the 200 free (1:56.86). The combined efforts also earned the Eagles victory in a dramatic 400 free relay to conclude the meet where Addy Lewis' anchor leg proved decisive.
"I just dove in and I had one job to touch that wall and I just gave that race my all," Addy Lewis said. "It was the fastest I've ever taken it out and I still can't believe my time for that split, but that's what swimming is all about."
It was a fitting conclusion to the lone year of high school swimming together before Addy graduates and heads to Washington State's swim team.
"I was a mess. I was so proud of her today," Addy Lewis said.
"Definitely been one of the special-est years," Elly Lewis said.
More repeats and double-event winners
Helena junior Garrett Krattiger earned repeat wins in both the 500 free (4:50.26) and 100 back (51.46).
Kalispell Glacier junior Isaac Keim picked up first-time victories in the 50 free (22.21) and 100 free (48.7).
