BILLINGS — After the state meets were held separately for Class AA and A-B in 2021 due to COVID-19, both classes will be back in the same pool this weekend in Great Falls for the state meet.
The contest has grown over the past few years and making its first appearance this year will be Belgrade. The Panthers are in their first season as a program and will send nine swimmers to Great Falls. Polson made its debut last season, but played host to the A-B races in 2021 when the meets were split, so they will be in Great Falls for the full version of the meet for the first time as well.
Bozeman Gallatin will send its second team in as many years, and East Helena will be competing in its third state meet.
But if depth earns team trophies at state, the Billings Central Rams lead all teams regardless of class with 39 entrants. Great Falls will have 35 swimmers in the AA competition.
Following is a breakdown of this weekend's meet:
Dates: Feb. 11-12, 2021
Time: Races begin both days at 11 a.m.
Site: Swarthout Field House, Great Falls High pool
2021 Champions
Class AA
Boys: Helena
The Bengals landed on top the podium last year, but graduated top performer Rob Wagner. It's been 12 years since someone other than Bozeman, Missoula Hellgate or Helena stood atop the standings at the end of the season, but this may be the year for change as the team contest looks to be a bit more open than it has been in awhile.
The Great Falls schools or any of the Billings schools would like to challenge for spots they haven't held in a long time. Missoula Sentinel has long been overshadowed by its crosstown rival from Hellgate in the pool, but is also hoping for strong performances that would carry the Spartans to their first title in school history.
Returning individual champions: Jackson Moe (Missoula Sentinel, boys 200 freestyle, boys 100 freestyle).
Girls: Bozeman
The Hawks are riding a two-year streak atop the podium, but their depth has decreased with the addition of the Gallatin Raptors. The Billings schools have come on strong this season posting top times in multiple events.
Kalispell Flathead's Lily Milner, already a four-time individual champion, has a chance to cap off an outstanding career with multiple individual titles again before heading off to swim for the University of Utah. Great Falls and CMR have posted top times in relays this season so their depth could come into play as they challenge for spots on the podium.
Returning individual champions: Julia Huffmaster (Bozeman Gallatin, 200 IM, 100 butterfly), Addy Lewis (Missoula Big Sky, 50 freestyle), Lily Milner (Kalispell Flathead, 100 freestyle, 100 backstroke), Rylee McColley (Bozeman, 100 breaststroke).
Class A-B
Boys: Billings Central
After a year away from the top of the podium in 2020, the Rams look to stay on top for the fifth time in six years. Whitefish earned the last title not belonging to the Rams and trailed them by just three points last year for the top spot. The Bulldogs and rival Columbia Falls Wildcats could look to challenge the Rams for the podium again.
Returning individual champions: Connor Cheff (Columbia Falls, 200 IM), Caleb Mark (Hardin, 50 freestyle, 100 backstroke), Logan Botner (Whitefish, 100 butterfly, 500 freestyle), Jack McDaniel (Whitefish, 100 freestyle).
Girls: Billings Central
The Rams are riding a two-year streak as champions and hope to make it a third. In 2021, Bigfork and Whitefish also landed on the podium and bring back some strong swimmers, but Central's sheer numbers could make it a tall order for anyone to overcome.
Whitefish's Ada Qunell and Bigfork's Sophi Logue should also have the chance to become multi-time winners in their events in their senior seasons.
Returning individual champions: Alyson Early (Billings Central, 200 freestyle, 100 freestyle), Ada Qunell (Whitefish, 200 IM, 500 freestyle), Sophi Logue (Bigfork, 100 butterly), Myah Kunz (Billings Central, 100 backstroke)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.