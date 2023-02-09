Swimmers are set to take over the Great Falls High pool this weekend for the 54th state swimming meet.
It's the fourth year in a row the meet will be in Great Falls. The Bozeman Swim Center had been originally scheduled to host the meet this season, but structural issues in the building's roof and walls closed the facility in May 2022 and although enough repairs were completed to allow for practice, they have been unable to host meets. The state meet was relocated before the season even began so swimmers will compete again in the familiar confines of the Swarthout Field House.
Following is a breakdown of this weekend's meet:
Dates: Feb. 10-11, 2023
Time: Races begin both days at 11 a.m.
Site: Swarthout Field House, Great Falls High pool
Class AA
2022 AA Boys Champions: Missoula Sentinel Spartans
The Spartans won their first boys trophy last season, but graduated champions AJ McCormick and Jackson Moe. The Spartans also broke a 12-year long streak that Bozeman, Missoula Hellgate and Helena had had on the top podium spot.
The Knights would like to reclaim their dominance, led by senior Sean Murphree, though Billings West brings in strong relays which could earn them big points. But since much of the team races could come down to swimmers down the lineup, we'll have to wait and see who can really start to challenge once the final fields are set.
Helena's Garrett Krattiger won the 500 freestyle as a sophomore and is scheduled to be back, but as last year's runner-up in the 100 backstroke, watch for Krattiger as he tries to double-up as he comes in with an almost 1.75 second advantage this season over the next best time in that race.
Returning individual champions:Sean Murphree (Missoula Hellgate, boys 50 freestyle, boys 100 freestyle), Garrett Krattiger (Helena, boys 500 freestyle)
2022 AA Girls Champions: Great Falls Bison
The Bison won their first title in 45 years in 2022 and they'd like to stay there for a little longer. However, nipping at their heels are their crosstown rivals and practice partners, the CMR Rustlers. Both teams have relays with some of the top times this season. Keep an eye on the Kalispell Glacier girls as well. The Wolfpack had 37 total swimmers come out for the team this season and would be hunting for their first title in school history.
One to watch is the 100 breaststroke. Great Falls High's Julia TenNapel is the defending champion, but last year's runner-up Crystal Benjamin (Billings Skyview) is back in the field again and it's Benjamin who brings in the top seed time this year. Don't count out CMR's Georgia Hatzenbeller either as all three swimmers are separated by less than a second in their seed times.
Washington State-bound Addy Lewis will look to cap off her high school career with another pair of titles by attempting to defend both her titles in the 50 freestyle and 100 butterfly. Lewis is already a two-time defending champion in the 50 freestyle.
Returning individual champions: Addy Lewis (Missoula Big Sky, girls 50 freestyle, girls 100 butterfly), Julia TenNapel (Great Falls, girls 100 breaststroke)
Class A-B
2022 A-B Boys Champions: Billings Central
The Rams are looking to make it three in a row yet again. Overcoming their depth will be a tough challenge for teams of any classification as they look to bring one of the largest teams on the pool deck. Whitefish is the last team that wasn't Billings Central to win a title with their victory in 2020, but the Rams have won ten titles since 2010.
Billings Central is led by defending champions Daniel Apostol and Dylan Shelton, but have a number of younger swimmers moving up the ranks in their wake as well.
Whitefish's Jack McDaniel is the top qualifier in the 100 butterfly and 100 breaststroke and owns a 2021 state title in the 100 freestyle already in his high school career.
Returning individual champions: Daniel Apostol (Billings Central, boys 200 IM, boys 100 freestyle), Dylan Shelton (Billings Central, boys 500 freestyle)
2022 A-B Girls Champions: Billings Central
The Rams are riding a three-year streak as champions and their seniors hope to conclude their careers with a fourth straight. Like their boys counterparts, their depth is one of the largest regardless of classification, which could prove a tall order for anyone else to unseat.
Sisters Alyson and Kelly Early lead the way as between the two they've already claimed five state titles in their careers. Myah Kunz is back to defend her title in the 100 backstroke as well.
Whitefish (2019) was also the last team besides the Rams to win a title.
Returning individual champions: Alyson Early (Billings Central, girls 200 freestyle, girls 100 freestyle), Kelly Early (Billings Central, girls 50 freestyle), Myah Kunz (Billings Central, girls 100 backstroke)
