Girls 200 Freestyle (copy)

The 2023 Montana high school state swim meet is scheduled to begin Friday, Feb. 10 at 11 a.m. in Great Falls High's Swarthout Field House.

 LINDSAY ROSSMILLER 406mtsports.com

Swimmers are set to take over the Great Falls High pool this weekend for the 54th state swimming meet.

It's the fourth year in a row the meet will be in Great Falls. The Bozeman Swim Center had been originally scheduled to host the meet this season, but structural issues in the building's roof and walls closed the facility in May 2022 and although enough repairs were completed to allow for practice, they have been unable to host meets. The state meet was relocated before the season even began so swimmers will compete again in the familiar confines of the Swarthout Field House.

Email Lindsay Rossmiller at lindsay.rossmiller@406mtsports.com or follow her on Twitter @LindsayRossmill.

Tags

Load comments