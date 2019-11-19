HELENA -- For as long as he can remember, Parker Keller has wanted to be a Division I swimmer and after signing with Providence College in Rhode Island, that dream has become a reality.
“For a long time becoming a Division I swimmer has been the goal,” Keller said. “And I am just really excited about this opportunity. It’s a great school and it’s got a great history of success in its sports programs.”
The Friars, who are part of the Big East Conference, are best known for their basketball program, however, the school also participates in a number of other sports, including swimming.
“It was just a really good fit for me,” Keller said. “I have always wanted to go to the East Coast and I just fit in really well with the team and the coaching staff. It also has a really strong academic reputation.”
Keller verbally committed to the Friars last Thursday and then signed his national letter of intent Monday as part of the early signing period.
“I committed last week,” Keller said. “And I wanted to sign early, so it has been a pretty fast process.”
Keller said he has a number of other offers, including from the Seattle University, as well as Northern Michigan. He also took an official visit to Villanova during his recruiting process and was looking forward to competing against the Wildcats and the rest of the Big East.
“I took an official visit to Villanova,” Keller said. “But it just wasn’t a good fit for me. It just didn’t feel right so I am looking forward to getting to compete against them.”
Keller has put together a decorated career already at Helena High, earning All-State honors in four different events: 100 and 200-meter breastroke, as well as 100 and 200 medley. He was also a state champion in the 100-meter breaststroke last season.
The senior also has high expectations for what will be his final season with the Bengals.
“I just want to keep improving and getting better,” Keller said. “So it will be an easier transition for me next season. I also want to try and set the state record in the 100 breastroke. I was two seconds off.”
Keller and the Bengals will open the swim season Dec. 6 in Butte.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.