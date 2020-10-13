HELENA – When Bengals senior standout Robert Wagner gets in the water for the West Coast Open Water Championship this weekend, it will be the first event he’s been able to compete in since February’s state meet in Great Falls.
Officially sanctioned and open to all USA Swimming registered members, the West Coast Open Water Championship takes place in Las Vegas on Oct. 17-18.
Wagner, a two-time IR Swimmer of the Year, will be competing in the open water 5K.
A state champion in the 500 free and 400 freestyle relay back earlier this year, Wagner’s goals for the upcoming high school season are pretty simple; to be the best.
“I’ll probably try to set a record in the 100 Butterfly at high school state,” Wagner said.
Wagner boasts 10 career top-six state medals including five state titles, and he recently learned that he qualified for four events at Junior Nationals in December. The news came as somewhat of a surprise, so Wagner wasn’t 100% sure which events he had qualified for.
“I know it would probably be the 100 fly, the 200 fly, the 200 back and then something else,” he said.
And even with a bright future on the horizon, he remains centered as he enjoys the time he has left with his current team.
“I wouldn't trade anything for the swim team that I have now," Wagner said. "I love the guys that I train with.”
The Independent Record caught up with Wagner for five quesitons before he heads to Las Vegas.
IR: How long have you been training for the Open Water Championship?
RW: It actually just popped up on my radar. My coach mentioned it to me two weeks ago. He said, "you know, I think we should jump at this" because it was only limited to 50 people. So I said, "yeah, go ahead and register." And when it opened up, he registered me for it, and now we're just training for it.
IR: Was there anything that you wanted to compete in, maybe you competed in it last year, that you couldn't because of the shutdowns and restrictions?
RW: Futures. I was supposed to go to the Futures Meet, which is kind of like a meet that's a level below Junior Nationals and that got canceled.
IR: Have the COVID shutdowns or restrictions, those types of things, has that altered your training at all? Or have you been able to work around it?
RW: We've been able to work around it pretty well. Just because you know, the club team isn't as big as, per se, like a high school team.
And we usually work out early in the mornings when there's no one at the gym. We have a deal with the Y that we have the pool all to ourselves and stuff.
IR: I understand that you're either considering or you're committed to Seattle U? How many other offers do you have?
RW: I'm considering (Seattle), yes. I'm not admitted yet.
I've gotten a lot (of offers). Probably, at least, five-to-seven DIII offers which I haven't really ... being honest, did not pick up on because DIII is expensive. I know they can give you funding but, technically, there's no official scholarships.
I reached out to St. Francis College in Brooklyn and they got back to me, they said that I'd be a good fit for their team. And then I reached out to Seattle U, and they said I'd be a good fit. And I've been in an extensive contact with Seattle U.
IR: At what point in your high school career did you know that you wanted to swim in college?
RW: Probably when I was about freshmen in high school I knew I could go and swim for college.
