Live on NBC Sports, NBCOlympics.com and Peacock. Full schedule here.
Heats and semifinals will take place during the day sessions, finals take place during the evening sessions each day.
The top two finishers in each event final will represent Team USA at the Tokyo Games in July.
Monday, June 14: Katharine Berkoff (Missoula, women's 100 backstroke), Ethan Harder (Billings, men's 100 backstroke)
Tuesday, June 15: Ethan Harder (men's 200 butterfly), 100 backstroke finals
Wednesday, June 16: Men's 200 butterfly final
Thursday, June 17: Ethan Harder (men's 200 backstroke)
Friday, June 18: Katharine Berkoff (women's 200 backtroke), men's 200 backstroke final
Saturday, June 19: Peter Thompson (Billings, men's 1,500 freestyle), women's 200 backstroke final
Sunday, June 20: men's 1,500 freestyle final
Butte's Catherine Russo competed during Wave I on June 6, 2021 in the women's 100 butterfly.
