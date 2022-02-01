HELENA — For the Bengals and Bruins swim teams, the state meet is right around the corner. Before both teams began ramping up preparations for that, however, they came together for a fun, light-hearted celebration of the season thus far.
“Just to have some fun and camaraderie,” Helena and Capital swim coach Julia Shannon said. “Everybody considers themselves the same team, they never really compete against each other. It’s just fun. We don’t have a competition pool in Helena, other than the outdoor pool, so this gives them an opportunity to still have that competition.”
Around 30 swimmers – a combination of the Helena and Capital swim teams – descended on the Helena YMCA pool to blow off some steam and have fun on Tuesday afternoon. The two schools competed in three different events, including a “hitchhiker relay” and “random object relay.” Results were tallied on a whiteboard, revealing that Helena High took two of the three events.
“It’s super nice,” Helena High senior Cassidy Carpenter said. “It’s like a release from all the pressure of having the whole season…Getting to have fun with all of your teammates and friends. There’s some rivalry, so getting to experience that, and just have fun with everybody as a team.”
The meet began with a “cheer off” where the two schools separated to see which one’s swimmers could cheer the loudest. Some swimmers donned costumes or some fun accessory, whether that be a top hat, fake jewelry, or something else.
“It’s really fun to see everyone dress up,” Capital senior Carlin Onstad said. “In an event like this, everyone really gets into it, so you get to see a lot of really fun outfits.”
Everybody’s favorite part came toward the end of the hour-plus long meet. Once the relays were completed, the swimmers were divided into water polo teams.
“It’s very fun,” Capital senior Ella Shropshire said. “It’s not often you get to play a sport where you can physically tackle your teammates. It helps with team bonding and it’s very fun.”
Shropshire said the key to being good at water polo was to not hold back and that it is nice to engage a crosstown rival in a fun, friendly and playful competition.
Each water polo game lasted roughly 10 minutes (two five-minute halves) and offered a fun way for swimmers to let loose with some stored up energy.
“It’s just fun being able to tackle people,” Capital senior Isaac Colby said. “Let off some steam and be able to stay calm because state can be really stressful. Just helps the mental side of swimming.”
Shannon said that while Helena and Capital are technically two different teams, the swimmers are more than happy to cheer for each other during meets throughout the season. That is a product of both programs practicing together, warming up together, and just generally spending a lot of time around one another. Shannon also said the only time the two teams see separation in competition is in the YMCA pool on water polo day.
“It’s like a big family,” Carpenter said. “We’re like a bunch of siblings, we all fight and sometimes we don’t get along, but there’s nothing but love for each other.”
On Feb. 11 and 12, Helena and Capital will travel to Great Falls to compete in the state swim meet. Shannon said both of her varsity squads will practice the rest of this week and next in preparation and that she has some good expectations for state.
“Just some great swims. We’ve got a few kids that should end up state champions and a lot of them will place…[Just] to have some good competition and swim some best times,” Shannon said.
Shropshire said she is looking forward to scoring some points for the Bruins, while some of her Capital teammates and Helena High counterparts are beginning to formulate a plan for how to be as successful as possible at the state meet.
“I’m most excited for the 100 back and the 500 free,” Onstad said. “I’ve been doing backstroke and distance freestyle for the longest time now, I’ve been swimming for 10 years. I’m excited to finish strong – it’s my senior year.”
