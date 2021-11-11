KALISPELL — Kalispell Flathead athletes Lily Milner and Fin Nadeau signed letters of intent Wednesday to continue their careers collegiately.
Milner, a swimmer, signed with the University of Utah. Nadeau, a wrestler, will compete at Binghamton (N.Y.) University.
Milner was the Class AA state champion in the 100 freestyle and 100 backstroke in March.
Nadeau was the Class AA runner-up at 152 pounds and followed that with a second-place finish at 145 pounds at the National High School Coaches Association tournament in Virginia Beach, Virginia.
