Flathead

Kalispell Flathead's Lily Milner, left, and Fin Nadeau pose after signing their collegiate letters of intent.

 Flathead High School

KALISPELL — Kalispell Flathead athletes Lily Milner and Fin Nadeau signed letters of intent Wednesday to continue their careers collegiately.

Milner, a swimmer, signed with the University of Utah. Nadeau, a wrestler, will compete at Binghamton (N.Y.) University.

Milner was the Class AA state champion in the 100 freestyle and 100 backstroke in March.  

Nadeau was the Class AA runner-up at 152 pounds and followed that with a second-place finish at 145 pounds at the National High School Coaches Association tournament in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

